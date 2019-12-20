According to research, hand gestures in the Army Navy game are not racist

Loading...

Rapidly completed investigations by the US Naval Academy and the US Military Academy at West Point have shown that controversial gestures by several cadets and midshipmen in front of the camera were not "white power" symbols.

In a statement released on Friday, the Naval Academy said that it had completed its hand gesture investigation by two midshipmen during the December 14 game between the Army and the Navy.

"The investigation – which included a video review, more than two dozen interviews, and background checks by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – found that two fourth-grade midshipmen (newbies) participated in a Sophomoric game. English "The academy is generally known as" the circle game "with West Point Cadets during the live broadcast," said a statement no evidence of racist intentions. "

Academy officials added that while the gestures in front of the camera had no racist intentions, they did show "immature behavior" that would be "addressed appropriately".

At the hand movement in question, the thumb and index finger are formed into a circle.

The incident immediately sparked controversy on the Internet, although some came to defend the cadets and said the "circle game" was well known to the military.

"The Naval Academy is fully committed to preparing young men and women to become professional officers for competence, character and compassion for the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps. In this case, we need to do more," said the Superintendent of the Naval Academy Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement.

The chief of the naval operation also took a look at the investigation, underlining how severe the embarrassing dust removal had been and how concerned military officials were with maintaining the reputation of integrity.

"As a marine, we expect our seafarers to behave with integrity and character at all times, so we immediately conducted an investigation after this incident," said Michae Gilday in a statement. "To put it bluntly, the Navy does not tolerate any racism. And although the investigation has shown that there is no racist purpose behind these actions, our behavior must be professional at all times and not cause others to question our core values ​​of honor, courage and commitment. We have to be standard bearers. We have to be above reproach. That is what distinguishes us as a fighting force. "

At the same time, West Point officials released a similar statement regarding their own investigation into the matter, but did not specify how many Academy Cadets were caught on camera and what class year they belonged to.

"The investigator concluded that the cadets played a common game that is popular among teenagers today and is known as a" circular game. "The intent was not linked to ideologies or movements that were contrary to the values ​​of the army," it said in a statement.

The game was said to be played in the stands before an ESPN host came into the crowd.

"Based on the results of the investigation, the cadets involved will receive appropriate administrative and / or disciplinary action," it said.

Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, West Point's superintendent, said in a statement that for cadets, "living and leading honorably" means being professional at all times.

"Last Saturday we had reason to believe that these actions were an innocent game and not extremism," he said, "but we have to take accusations like this very seriously. We are disappointed with the immature behavior of the cadets."

General of the Army, General James McConville, also supported the results of the investigation.

"Racist utterances, gestures and symbols have no place in our army. The investigation showed that cadets had no racist intentions," he said. "The American people trust that our soldiers are doing the right things in the right way. We need to be mindful of behavior that questions that trust and ensure that our actions meet the high ethical and professional standards that our nation deserves expected American soldiers. "

