According to Huawei, sales rose 18% last year despite U.S. pressure and restrictions – nationally

By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Published on December 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies announced on Tuesday that its revenue grew 18 percent in 2019, despite the U.S. trying to restrict its business.

The estimate came to Chairman Eric Xu's staff in an annual New Year's message. The letter, which is forecast for 2020, is a difficult year. American pressure creates a challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive.

"Despite the concerted effort by the US government to keep us in check, we have made it to the other side and continue to create value for our customers," wrote Xu at the beginning of the letter, which was published to the AP and other media.

The U.S. government claims that Huawei technology is a security risk and is asking other countries not to buy 5G mobile devices. In addition, it put Huawei on its entity list and blocked the sale of U.S. technology to the company. Huawei denies the allegations.

The unlisted company anticipates annual sales of over 850 billion yuan ($ 120 billion). Huawei, located in Shenzhen's technology center in southern China, typically publishes its official and verified financial results in March.

"These numbers are below our original forecasts, but the business remains solid and we are strong in difficult times," wrote Xu.

The five-page letter exhorts employees to "work hard and go the extra mile to take their skills to a new level." Xu warns of mediocre managers "who have lost their entrepreneurial spirit" removed faster than before.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

