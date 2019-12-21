Acciari has the second hat-trick in a row, Florida is the leader in Stars – National

Loading...

SUNRISE, Fla. – Noel Acciari ended his second hat-trick with a penalty and assisted Florida in the Panthers' 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Acciari had the natural hat-trick in a Florida record of 3:59 and pushed his season goals to a career high of 11.

The 28-year-old former Providence player started the run at 7:26 a.m., hit again at 7:58 a.m. and scored his first career penalty through goalkeeper Anton Khudobin's pads at 8:35 a.m. 7-1. Acciari got the penalty for being outnumbered after being surprised by an outlier by John Klingberg.

Acciari had his first career three-goal game Tuesday night in a 6-1 win over Ottawa.

Jonathan Huberdeau had one goal and three assists for a second four-point game in a row, and Vincent Trocheck added one goal and two assists. Anton Stralman and Colton Sceviour also scored, Aleksander Barkov had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky scored 27 saves.

UPPER CASE 6, DEVIL 3

NEWARK, N, J. (AP) – Nicklas Backstrom had two goals and two assists, and Washington defeated New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had a goal and an assist when the Capitals rebounded to 16: 3: 1 after the 0-3 defeat in Columbus on Monday. Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik also scored goals, and rookie Ilya Samsonov parried 24 saves.

Washington's 26-6-5 record is currently the best of the NHL. It is the only team in the league not to lose any regular games in a row this season.

Kyle Palmieri, Blake Coleman and Miles Wood scored goals for the Devils, who were denied their first win streak of the season in three games. Mackenzie Blackwood had 21 saves before being replaced by Gilles Senn in the third period.

The four points for Blackstrom gave him 900 in his career.

MAPLE LEAVES 6, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal in the third half when Toronto doubled New York.

Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev also scored goals, and Frederik Andersen parried 19 times when Toronto won his third straight.

Brady Skjei, Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal for New York. Alexandar Georgiev scored 34 saves when the Rangers' streak hit three games.

