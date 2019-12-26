Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy $ 28 million of goods in Malibu

Loading...

Professional sports superstars Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick enjoyed a Christmas gift earlier this year, closing quietly on a Malibu pedigree estate just in time for the holidays.

Records reveal that the $ 28 million cash transaction fell out of the market in November, although the couple moved to the property months ago, renting the house during the summer. For his part, Patrick has already presented several episodes of his podcast "Pretty Intense" on the farm. (The writings and documents suggest that the house may be the exclusive property, technically speaking, of Rodgers).

As a result, the property has a history full of stars. Originally built in 1981, the Mediterranean villa-style complex underwent significant renovation and expansion in the mid-1990s, courtesy of its non-famous proprietary lawyer. Then it was sold in 2007 for $ 5 million to private equity guru J. Blair Frank, who gave the property another multi-million dollar remodeling before leasing it briefly to Janet Jackson, who sat with Robin Roberts at home for his first televised interview after the death of his brother in 2009.

In 2017, Frank sold the property for $ 19.25 million to Hollywood couple Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, he, the mega-rich director of Netflix operations, she the Beverly Hills-raised daughter of legendary music mogul Clarence Avant.

But just a few months after buying the mansion, Sarandos and Avant had a change of opinion in real estate: they paid $ 34.5 million for the Ellen DeGeneres complex in Montecito, California, and changed their unwanted Malibu home for $ 20.25 million in July 2018 to British pop singer Robbie Williams and his long-time wife, Ayda Field.

Of course, Williams and Field barely had enough time to dive into the icy waves of Malibu before leasing and then selling the property to Rodgers and Patrick for $ 28 million, a staggering profit of more than $ 7 million before taxes, real estate rates and closing costs.

According to outdated marketing materials, the two-structure Malibu complex is "reminiscent of a modern Italian palace" and features a rigidly symmetrical three-story main house, as well as a separate guest house and garage that together span 1,198 Additional square feet of space. In the front, a huge wooden door and a high hedge protect the .61-acre property from public view.

Beyond the entrance door is a spacious motor track that borders the guest house / garage. Next to the structure, a second door leads to a private patio accented with olive trees, a patio for sunbathing and a large bright pool.

From the patio, a glazed main door opens to the main house, which offers an open concept plan with a clearly contemporary decoration. There are cement floors in the large high-ceiling room, which includes a gourmet kitchen with top-quality appliances and custom cabinets, a separate seating area with fireplace and a custom dining table set that was custom built for the residence . However, the real star of this real estate show is the stunning ocean view, which is reinforced by a giant wall of disappearing pocket doors.

In the back, a stone patio on the cliff offers panoramic views of the breaking waves far below. Rodgers, Patrick and their guests have two options to access the beach: there is a zigzag staircase, or they can choose the private funicular of the estate to take them to the sand.

Other home comforts include a multimedia room, an underground lounge / game room, three guest rooms and a minimalist master suite with a spa-style bathroom and a private terrace with ocean views.

Then there is the two-bed guest house and the garage, which can accommodate three exotic vehicles. If they haven't already done so, Malibu residents can expect to see Patrick soon roaring from PCH, sounding the horn and music. When asked about road rage, the famous and shameless former Indy and NASCAR driver once told FHM magazine: “I use my horn more in one day than most people in his entire life . If I can let people know that they have done something wrong along the way, then I have helped them. And they won't be dumb again, they won't go 65 in the left lane. Some people give to charity, I run them over. "

And although the purchase of a $ 28 million cash home can be unfathomable for most people, it is relatively insignificant for Rodgers. It is certainly no secret that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is among the richest professional sports stars of all time; In 2013, he signed a record $ 110 million contract, with an NFL record of $ 62.5 million guaranteed. Last year, he exceeded his own record by signing a contract extension of $ 134 million: by the time he turns 40, he may have taken home more than $ 300 million in salary earnings. And that, of course, does not include endorsements and other highly lucrative side concerts.

As for Patrick, she is also not flexible in the money front. During his career, he flaunted one of the largest support portfolios in professional sports, with sponsors that included everyone from Coca-Cola to Chevrolet and Nationwide Insurance. Today, the retired driver manages with a net worth of approximately $ 60 million, if you believe in online reports.

In any case, it is clear that Rodgers, who lives in Wisconsin, remains an unconditional fan of the California coast. In addition to his $ 28 million Malibu vacation pad, he continues to own an extensive home in the coastal city of Del Mar, California, in San Diego County. Patrick, meanwhile, has homes in Chicago and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Records also show that an LLC linked to Rodgers bought a property from Newport Beach, California in 2012, although that place was subsequently sold in 2016 for $ 3.9 million to an un famous buyer.

