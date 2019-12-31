Aaron Mooy is unlikely to leave Brighton in January

Loading...

While Mooy and Brighton are happy to continue like this until the end of the season, the complication could be that Mooy remains the Huddersfield player, and they could choose to sell him elsewhere if they received a satisfactory offer. .

Aaron Mooy is on loan to Brighton from Huddersfield until the end of the season. Credit: Getty Images

Huddersfield bought Mooy in Manchester City for just under $ 17 million in June 2017.

The former Melbourne City star is under contract with Huddersfield until 2022, his loan to Brighton ending in May 2020.

Brighton manager Graham Potter was relaxed Tuesday morning (AEDT) when asked if the club felt he should sign Mooy permanently to avoid being snatched from him.

"I'm not really worried about it. I didn't really think about it in those terms (if you don't sign it quickly, it could get caught)," Potter told reporters.

"He is a loan player, he is not our player, he is the Huddersfield player but we understand that we have him for the whole season.

"There is no stress, no pressure. The most important thing is that Aaron enjoys his football and we are happy with him and he improves and grows. Everything else is just gossip and speculation. "

Mooy said after the Bournemouth match: "I think the way we play suits me more than the way we did it at Huddersfield because we like to play across the lines … I don't know what going to happen but I really appreciate Brighton. "

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold congratulated Mooy during his speech to reporters on Monday.

& # 39; & # 39; Aaron missed the Asian Cup. You can't afford to lose players of this caliber, you need a decent pool of players, "said Arnold.

“ I love every minute of coaching a player of his quality. He is such a good child. I love it, it is fantastic. Seeing what he and Maty Ryan are doing in Brighton is delicious. & # 39; & # 39;

The Socceroos star, who has been ranked 43 times, has played 14 in 20 Premier League times for Brighton this season, having started his last eight games.

Brighton, who is also home to Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan, will face Chelsea at home at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday (AEDT).

The East Sussex side is 14th on the scale, about five points from relegation.

