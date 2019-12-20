Aaron Carter shows where the cops & # 39; broke up & # 39; your door after a possible OD call

Loading...

Aaron Carter says he is doing well after police allegedly broke down his door Wednesday night after receiving a call about a suspected overdose, claiming it was all a misunderstanding.

Carter, 32, was captured on video outside his home in Lancaster, California, after the incident, and showed the broken front door. TMZ previously reported that authorities were called to Carter's house to investigate a suspected overdose, but Carter says he was only sleeping and insisted that the person who made the call was making a "joke."

"So I was, now I'm doing live YouTube streaming, and I … just passed out," he explained outside his home, noting that he can't hear the sounds below while he's up. “I had a long day yesterday. I had to let an employee go, fire an employee and break up with this girl I was seeing. So I was tired and went to sleep. "

Then, Carter made a strange video tour of his home, showing the minimalist interior of the ground floor before heading to the kitchen, which had a container of empty orange juice and a can of iced Arizona tea on the counter. Apparently, his culinary tastes are sugary: there was a box of Dunkin & # 39; Donuts on his island, and he opened a pantry full of Oreos, sugary cereals, pasta and french fries.

The "sooner or later" singer, who claims he has been sober for two years, also has a bottle of Gray Goose in his pantry.

The upper floor of his house has an open music studio in front of his room, where he says the police found him sleeping.

"I just finished smoking like a good friend," he said.

The last few months have been difficult for Carter. In September, he said police officers had been at his house eight times in just two weeks.

His older brother, Nick, requested a restraining order against him that same month after a dispute on Twitter and allegedly deranged by Aaron. In November, Nick received a one-year order against Aaron.

Carter's house is currently in the market. It is not clear where it will go next.

