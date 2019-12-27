AAPL 2019 performance the best since 2009, more than 80%

Loading...

The performance of AAPL 2019 is the best of the share since 2009, with a value of more than 80% during the course of the year.

Apple made headlines when it reached a trillion dollar value in 2018 for the first time. It then fell below the magic number, but strong profits have its current market capitalization at around $ 1.3T this year …

Bloomberg notes that this is the strongest growth of AAPL since 2009.

Apple Inc. shares rose on Thursday and reached their latest record in a series of record highs, as the iPhone maker remained on track for its best annual performance in a decade.

The stock rose no less than 1.6% on the first US trading day after Christmas, when markets were closed. Contributions to the positive tone, early lectures on holiday season spending have been strong, and Apple products – particularly the AirPods and iPhone – were widely cited as "must-have" items on customer wish lists, according to an Evercore ISI survey […]

This year's rally has generated a profit of more than 80% for the largest listed US company and has added around $ 530 billion in market value […]

Almost 10 years ago, Apple closed 2009 with an annual increase of nearly 150%, when equities recovered from the financial crisis.

The newspaper also placed that 80% profit in perspective.

[The profit of $ 530 billion] is more than the market capitalization of all companies except the five in the S&P 500 Index, and twice the market value of Intel Corp.

Admittedly, earnings were helped by starting the year in a low tone, Apple cut its Q1 2019 guidelines on January 2, resulting in a significant hit on the stock price. So much so that it provoked four lawsuits. But there doesn't seem to be much to complain about the performance of AAPL 2019 as we approach the end of the calendar year.

There is widespread optimism around 2020, with both Apple, analysts and suppliers expecting a record iPhone sales, as the company will launch its first 5G models – even if Wall Street seems somewhat confused about what to expect.

The average price target for Apple shares is around $ 268, which is a disadvantage of around 7% compared to where it was traded. Nevertheless, Wall Street remains generally positive about Apple, with 28 companies recommending investors to buy the shares. For comparison: 14 companies have a neutral rating, while seven argue for sales.

Analysts expect Apple's iPhone sales to be just before the holiday quarter, but a higher average selling price agrees that revenues will increase by around 4.5% and earnings by 8% plus.

