A win-win – The reporter

Here is a solution for PG&E and the citizens of California:

Insurance companies should take the initiative here. Insurance companies hire tree trimmers and scrub cleaning equipment to do the job PG&E is not doing. The money saved would reduce the costs of the fire insurance policy, homeowners (and energy users) would not suffer during the fire season, the ornaments would become firewood (distributed, when dry, in troubled homes ) or sold directly, the brush can be turned into mulch and compost using city / county / state / federal land) and sold to the public.

More money saved.

Crews could complement each other by hiring some homeless people, a mutual benefit for all taxpayers and unemployed homeless people (perhaps FEMA trailers used as temporary housing). If the owners refuse to let the crews on their property (as established by PG&E) can sign an "accepted letter of responsibility" for any fire started on their property, whether it is a failure of the PG&E team or its trees / bushes that cause PG&E equipment failures. If tree huggers are concerned about bare lands, they can plant smaller native trees and fire resistant shrubs resistant to drought. This will also create habitat for local wildlife (animal and insect) and create a valuable basin.

This would be beneficial for all, PG&E customers and stock / share holders.

– Scott Davis / Vacaville