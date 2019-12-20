A WA lawmaker can step down in a right-wing militia based on his past

Loading...

(Reuters) – Republican lawmaker in Washington state asked one of its members to resign after a state report found that it had been involved in at least three armed conflicts against the U.S. government in the context of the right-wing militia.

Representative Matt Shea, a Republican who represents Washington's 4th legislative district, was a leader in Patriot Movement actions against federal agencies in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon in 2014, 2015, and 2016, including two led by members of the Bundy family private Rampart Group that was commissioned by the Washington State House of Representatives and released on Thursday.

One of these actions involved a 41-day stalemate that resulted in death, the report said.

The leadership of the Republican House immediately demanded Shea's resignation, suspended him from the party convention, and removed him from his position on the House's Environment and Energy Committee.

The head of the House of Representatives referred the matter to the FBI and U.S. law firm J.T. Wilcox, leader of minority Republicans in the Statehouse, said in a statement.

"He should step down," Wilcox said separately on Twitter. "He cannot use Republican staff at the house, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office is relocated."

But Shea defiantly vowed to remain in his post and compared efforts to oust him to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump by Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

"This is a sham investigation to silence those of us who oppose attempts to disarm and destroy our great country. I will not resign, I will not give in, I will not resign," Shea declined to cooperate Investigation said on Facebook.

The right-wing militia movement expresses deep mistrust of the federal agency and disapproves of attempts to regulate firearms.

In 2014, Shea took part in an armed conflict in Bunkerville, Nevada, led by rancher Cliven Bundy, who insisted on grazing cattle in federal states without paying the appropriate fees.

In 2015, the report said Shea was involved in another conflict in Priest River, Idaho, to assist a military veteran who opposed a lawful order to surrender his weapons.

In 2016, Shea helped plan another uprising for Ammon Bundy, the son of Cliven Bundy, who took over a national reserve in Harney County, Oregon.

