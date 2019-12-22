A Vermont police department is taking Santa's job in his own hands

Loading...

Forget about Elf On The Shelf, if you're worried about finishing on the wrong list this week, you better watch your speedometer. Above, in Chester, Vermont, the local police department has modified its radar-enabled speed limit signals to let you know if your driving could throw some coal into your stock.

Apparently, the screens on the signs can be changed to display messages other than the usual "SLOW DOWN" that you might see blinking if you have passed at any speed above the marked limit. With a nod to the season, the police department will let you know how "HEAVY" or "NICE" is your driving when it passes.

While the signs are certainly imaginative, they are not the first if they are of their type. CNN reports that the city has implemented seasonal themed signals after three years of positive results in a neighboring city.

There is still no data on whether the change has had any impact on Chester road safety so far, and we cannot know for sure if the sign has any impact on receiving gifts until later this week, when the boxes are unpacked . .

It remains to be seen if it really keeps Vermont's sliders at bay during the bad winter weather and Christmas season traffic. Perhaps it is the beginning of a new tradition. Or at least the source of another complaint on the air comes Festivus.

