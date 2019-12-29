‘A Touch Embarrassing’ Sutton On the Wind Up Despite Defeat

Loading...

Chris Sutton congratulated the Ibrox club on his first victory at Celtic Park on Sunday, but went fishing when it came to Gers manager Steven Gerrard.

The Scouser lost the plot at the end of the game and you could see the amount of pressure he felt to celebrate the victory as he did. Sutton thought he was exaggerated and maybe he should keep those celebrations if they win the league.

Well done to the Rangers … he deserved it. and two points behind the champions … Steven Gerrard celebrating as if he had won the league a bit embarrassing …

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) December 29, 2019

Celtic lost 2-1 at home after a disappointing afternoon and in the end there can be no complaints about the result.

The Bhoys had more of the game than they did in the cup final, but this time they didn't have the least advantage of the green.

With a three-week break for Celtic players to begin defeat, we expect some players to return very hungry.

It's all to play and, unlike Gerrard's celebration, nothing has been won yet. Well, apart from the League Cup …