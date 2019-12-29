A terminal-stage Vietnam vet with cancer wanted snow for Christmas, so his family brought him to him ... to Florida

Loading...

This year, a terminal-stage Vietnam veteran with cancer had only one wish for Christmas: he wanted to make a snow angel.

And that's exactly what 76-year-old Albert Septien has: A snow day in Florida.

Knowing that his time was probably limited, his family hired the help of his Tampa Bay community to give him a white Christmas.

"This year was really hell on earth," Septien told WTSP.

Melanoma was diagnosed as septic in May, but the disease had spread on Thanksgiving and his doctors told him that this would likely be his last Christmas, according to the Daily Mail.

When Septien told his cousin Jose Maestre that he just wanted to make a snow angel for the holidays, Maestre knew exactly what to do.

He turned to the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, a non-profit veterans' association that organizes outdoor events for current and former members of the military. On Christmas Eve, the charity rolled in a snow machine and put 16,000 pounds of fresh snow on Septien's lawn.

"I just came out and there it was. I couldn't believe it. Incredible," Septien said to WTSP.

And then Septien lay down and made his snow angel.

"When I was lying in the snow, I was a little child again," said Septien to WTSP. "It felt like heaven."