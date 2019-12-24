A technological town is needed to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Loading...

Depending on what country they are from, children may ask about Santa Claus, Santa Claus, San Nick or Santa Claus, but everyone wants to know one thing: where in the world are the cheerful old man and his sleigh full of presents. on Christmas Eve. For the 64th time, a tremendously popular program run by the US and Canadian military provides real-time updates on Santa's progress to millions of people around the world. This year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command offers even more technological ways for children and parents to follow. Operation NORAD Tracks Santa has evolved from a misdirected phone call in 1955, to a trailer parked outside the former command den inside Cheyenne Mountain, to the modern NORAD headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. Along the way, tens of thousands of phone calls received by NORAD volunteers each year have been augmented by an explosion of technology that allows millions to track the journey of St. Nick from the North Pole to the Pacific and Asia, from Europe to America. This year's portals include Alexa, OnStar, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and 3D applications developed for mobile devices by Cesium, a defense and IT contractor based in Philadelphia. The applications integrate geospatial and satellite positioning technology with high-resolution graphics that show the real positions of the stars, the sun and the moon and the shadows they cast at any point on Santa's trip. A village of dozens of technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and Bing Maps, is needed to provide the enveloping effect for Santa's global trackers, with some 15 million website visits last year alone, and it You need a village of 1,500 volunteers to send emails and approximately 140,000 phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). Telephone bank personnel are equipped with monitors inside a building in Peterson, which offers a view of the snowy Pikes Peak to the west. More volunteers and companies donate food, water and coffee to those in Santa Watch. "Hello Santa Trackers! Many children are waiting to ask you about Santa," says a poster. Volunteers are equipped with a playbook from the Operations Center that helps ensure that all callers can sleep happily and satisfied in the Christmas Eve Santa's trackers have long been familiar with the history of NORAD-Santa.In 1955, Air Force colonel Harry Shoup, the one-night duty commander of the NORAD predecessor, the Air Defense Command Continental received a call from a boy who dialed a badly printed phone number in an advertisement from a newspaper department store, thinking he was calling Santa. A fast-thinking Shoup quickly assured his interlocutor that he was. a tradition. Today, most of the first calls come from Japan and Europe. The volume soars in the United States and Canada, said the manager of the pro Preston Schlachter grass. People who call the United Kingdom ask about Santa Claus. Those in France generally look for Santa's whereabouts. For team members, once "Big Red," Santa's codename, is in the air, Schlachter said, "it's ready for the races." "I've never had a block of time so fast." ," he said.

Depending on which country they are, children may ask about Santa Claus, Santa Claus, San Nick or Santa Claus.

But everyone wants to know one thing: where in the world the cheerful old man and his sleigh full of presents are on Christmas Eve.

For the 64th time, a tremendously popular program led by the US military. UU. And Canada is providing real-time updates on Santa's progress to millions of people around the world.

This year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command offers even more high-tech ways for children and parents to follow.

Operation NORAD Tracks Santa evolved from a misdirected phone call in 1955, to a trailer parked outside the former command den in the depths of Cheyenne Mountain, to the modern NORAD headquarters at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado .

Along the way, the tens of thousands of phone calls NORAD volunteers receive each year have been augmented by an explosion of technology that allows millions to track the journey of St. Nick from the North Pole to the Pacific and Asia, from Europe to the Americas.

This year's portals include Alexa, OnStar, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and 3D applications developed for mobile devices by Cesium, a defense and IT contractor based in Philadelphia. The applications integrate geospatial and satellite positioning technology with high-resolution graphics that show the real positions of the stars, the sun and the moon and the shadows they cast at any point on Santa's trip.

A village of dozens of technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and Bing Maps, is needed to achieve the enveloping effect for Santa's global trackers, with some 15 million website visits last year alone.

And a village of 1,500 volunteers is needed to send emails and the approximately 140,000 phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They have telephone banks equipped with monitors inside a building in Peterson, which offers a view of the snowy Pikes Peak to the west.

More volunteers and companies donate food, water and coffee to those in Santa Watch.

"Hi Santa Trackers! Many children are waiting to ask you about Santa," says a sign.

Volunteers are equipped with a playbook from the Operations Center that helps ensure that all callers can sleep happily and satisfied on Christmas Eve.

Santa's trackers have long been familiar with the history of NORAD-Santa.

In 1955, Air Force colonel Harry Shoup, the one-night commander of the NORAD predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, received a call from a boy who dialed a badly printed phone number in a store ad Newspaper department, thinking I was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly assured his interlocutor that he was. And a tradition was born.

Today, most of the first calls come from Japan and Europe. The volume soars in the United States and Canada, said program manager Preston Schlachter. Callers in the United Kingdom ask about Santa Claus Those in France generally look for Santa's whereabouts.

For team members, once "Big Red," Santa's codename, is in the air, Schlachter said, "it's ready for the races."

"I never had a block of time so fast," he said.

. (tagsToTranslate) NORAD Tracks Santa (t) jbnd (t) Christmas Eve