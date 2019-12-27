A "Sonic The Hedgehog" tag reveals that there is also a baby Sonic

Loading...

The internet lost its mind about Baby Yoda when 2019 ended and the first season of The Mandalorian recorded The Child's story about Disney.

While it's far from the first young version of a remarkable character to emerge in pop culture, something about the unnamed young creature of the same kind as Yoda from Star Wars has captured the hearts and minds of countless thousands who are concerned. Another moment in 2019 was a disturbing revelation for Sonic the Hedgehog from the upcoming film.

The reaction to the first trailer prompted the studio to redesign the character itself, which delayed the film. And it looks like a trailer for this release in 2020 also includes a Baby Sonic character.

You can watch the trailer above, which begins with a Japanese voiceover and shows a scene that resembles a Green Hill Zone where Sonic is racing through it.

That could be nostalgic enough to get people to the cinemas on their own, much like a city with Pokemon that brought out the crowds for Detective Pikachu. But it could also help that an admittedly cute baby Sonic appears here.

A super-fast hedgehog with a flower in your hand? All Baby Yoda can do is use violence and maybe steal ship supplies or something, right? Baby Sonic advantage.

