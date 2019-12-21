A sober B.C. Husband gave his disabled mother a ride home. The police still issued a sentence

Loading...

A B.C. After the police confiscated their vehicle and banned them from driving, the family received a hard lesson in driving – even though the driver was sober and his disabled passenger was punished.

The passenger, who lives in Nelson and whose name has not been given, was at a Christmas party with her husband on the evening of December 13 when she called her 22-year-old son to pick her up, since they were both drinking.

The mother sat in the passenger seat while her son drove his parents home when they took part in a Counter Attack Road Check. When the police asked if anyone had consumed alcohol, the woman admitted that she had consumed alcohol.

"[The officer] then asked her to get out of the vehicle and she was given a road test," said the woman's lawyer, Sarah Leamon.

"She did not succeed and was given a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition period. The family vehicle was confiscated for 30 days."

According to the ticket issued by the police, the son had a driver's license.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, drivers with "L" licenses "must be accompanied by a qualified manager who is at least 25 years old." The police considered the driver's mother to be this manager because she was in the passenger seat.

The officer also found that the vehicle in question, a Pontiac Vibe, was small enough that the mother could reach over and grab the steering wheel or interfere with her son's driving.

According to Leamon, it's a stretch.

"The official could have issued a ticket that violated the restrictions on that person's driving license," she said.

"I think it's troubling, it's troubling, and it's certainly not the way we want to see our law enforcement in this province enforced."

In a statement, West Kootenay Traffic Services confirmed that the incident had occurred, but said the course was now reversed.

"A full police review of the file was made earlier this week and the decision was made to recommend the lifting of the 90-day roadside ban to passengers," said Sgt. Chad Badry.

The vehicle confiscation was also canceled.

RCMP also recommends that anyone who "decides to give each driver supervision and guidance," have a sober driver's license, "and be fully prepared to make safe inputs to the vehicle's steering at all times."

Those who routinely drive disabled passengers during the holiday season, such as drivers with Operation Red Nose, say that the unusual case is an indication of the risks that designated drivers can avoid.

"They want to make sure that there are as few distractions as possible," said Operation Red Nose spokesman Chris Wilson. "So if someone is drunk, it's best to have them in the back seat."

Leamon is only confident that the police will think twice before issuing costly confiscation and prohibition tickets if they feel they don't warrant it.

"This was a combination of overexertion and a fundamental misunderstanding of the law," she said.

