A real freshman quarterback for the Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl

Levi Williams (UW photo)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – University of Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl has confirmed real recruit Levi Williams will start quarterback for the Cowboys in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on the evening of New Year.

Coach Bohl made the announcement at his pre-match press conference on Monday, December 30.

When asked why Williams was getting the nod as a starting position, Coach Bohl said: "Since leaving our scout team several weeks ago, he has really embraced our offensive and is a brilliant young man. He had an advantage because he was a youngster enrolled in high school and did spring football with us and did a great job. "

The Cowboy’s quarterback has been unstable from the start. Sean Chambers was excluded for the season after being injured in the knee in Wyoming's victory over Nevada on October 26.

Before his injury, Chambers had led the Cowboys to a 6-2 record and had thrown for 915 yards and seven touchdowns in just three interceptions. Wyoming has only scored 1-3 in its last four games since losing for that reason and finishing 7-5 overall.

It will be Williams' first departure to QB for Wyoming.

Wyoming will face the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl against the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) on December 31 in Tucson, Arizona at 2:30 am MST.

This is the third bowl game the Cowboys have played since Craig Bohl took over the football program in 2014.