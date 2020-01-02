A Quiet Place Part II: Everything we know about the film so far

Loading...

The film A Quiet Place 2018 was one of the surprise hits of the year and offers the audience an exciting thriller with a young family trying to survive in a world where frightening creatures hunt everyone who makes noise. A Quiet Place Part II brings director and screenwriter John Krasinski back behind the camera and continues where the first film ended.

Here is everything we know about A Quiet Place Part II that will be in the cinema on March 20, 2020.

The trailer

The first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II (see above) debuted on January 1. The trailer contains a mix of new and familiar faces for fans of the first film, as well as a look back at the first, horrible day that the creatures announced their presence.

The cast

Returning from the first film are cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who play the surviving members of the Abbott family.

A Quiet Place Part II also adds newcomers Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) to the franchise in unidentified roles.

The story

Krasinski began writing the script for the sequel a few months after A Quiet Place had entered the cinemas, and the film allegedly begins shortly after the events in that film, with the Abbott family looking for more survivors after their farm was destroyed .

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads as follows: “After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the horrors of the outside world as they continue to fight silently for survival. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking outside the dirt road. & # 39;

The release date

Paramount Pictures has set March 20, 2020 as the release date for A Quiet Place Part II. The opening weekend puts the film in theaters slightly less than two years after the premiere of the original film.

At the moment, A Quiet Place Part II is debuting a week after giant monster film Godzilla vs.. Kong and a week before Disney & # 39; s live action Mulan.

