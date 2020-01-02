A quick look at what made 2019 a great year for electric cars

Loading...

Image by: Jason Torchinsky using pictures of car manufacturers. Yes, that's the Taycan concept but it looks good from the front, okay?

In a few years, when much of the world's highway system is dominated by electric cars, we will all see 2019 as a crucial year. It may not be the crucial year, but an important one in the car's transition away from internal combustion. Let's take a quick look at what happened in the EV world in 2019.

It's 2020, and I bet that if most of you look out the window at cars in the street, you will only see gasoline cars. But over time, that will change, and that is partly due to the important bases established in 2019.

VW ID.3 opens in Frankfurt and goes on sale (pre)

I don't think I can overstate how promising the Volkswagen ID family is when it comes to boosting electrification in the auto industry. Here there is a huge car manufacturer with a great reach in the market and in an impressive supply chain that invests billions of euros in electrification.

The VW platform is impressive and will support not only the VW Group cars, but also the Ford. The Blue Oval announced that it planned to use VW's MEB electric platform earlier this year.

Toyota and Subaru show new EV platform plans

Toyota's executive vice president, Shigeki Terashi, announced in June that his company is working with Subaru to develop a new e-TNGA Modular electric platform

Honda enters the EV platform game

In July, we learned about Honda's plans to build its own modular electric car platform, with Automotive News writing:

Unlike e, products destined for the USA. UU. They will be mounted on a modular platform that can accommodate a wide range of body shapes and sizes, as well as different batteries and motors.

"This new architecture is designed to achieve smooth driving and highly efficient packaging," said Ayumu Matsuo, Honda's chief administrative officer in charge of power unit development. "We believe it will meet the needs of customers who like our models of segment C and segment D".

Honda E Electric City Car debuts

Everyone was excited when they saw Honda's Urban EV concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, so when the production version debuted in 2019 it looked just as good and promised 152 horsepower and a 137-mile range , the world became a little brighter.

The Audi E-Tron hits the streets

In 2019, Audi launched its first high-volume EV, the E-Tron. It is a luxury SUV of ~ $ 75,000 with approximately 200 miles range, which is not much, although loading speeds are fast.

Ford introduces the Mustang Mach-E

At the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, Ford presented its first high-volume electric vehicle built on a dedicated platform: the Mustang Mach-E. Fans weren't excited about the name "Mustang," but an attractive crossover seems to be the right segment for Ford to begin its electrification plan.

Porsche Taycan enters production

In 2019, we got our first look at the fastest and best-handled conventional electric car on earth, the Porsche Taycan. It is an engineering feat, even if its scope is disappointing.

Mazda releases its first EV

The Mazda MX-30, the first Mazda EV, is a pretty attractive crossover. It offers approximately 130 miles of range thanks to a 35.5 kWh battery pack and generates 143 horsepower. Looks good.

Volvo shows its first EV

Volvo also got wet in the EV world with its 402 horsepower XC40 recharge crossover and 200 mile range

Chevy presents its new "Menlo" for China

That little crossover you see in the previous preview is called Menlo, a new Chevy offer in China based on the Bolt platform. It has been an interesting year for China, the country that has seen perhaps the most dramatic increase in the adoption of electric vehicles anywhere.

However, don't forget that much of that growth was the result of government subsidies, which the country significantly reduced in 2019:

Existing EVs receive improvements in scope

As important as the debut of the new models is the improvement in the old ones. The Chevy Bolt received a rank update to bring his figure above the Model 3 base.

Tesla also changed its Model S and Model X to increase the range.

And then the Nissan Leaf Plus debuted with its biggest battery.

Rivian grows from a small startup to a large electric vehicle competitor

Earlier this year, we learned that Rivian, a Michigan-based electric vehicle startup, earned an investment of $ 700 million from Amazon.

Then we learned that Ford was investing $ 500 million in the Rivian piggy bank.

After that, we heard about Amazon buying a ton of Rivian vans.

And recently we learned of a large investment in Rivian from various sources. From our history:

Rivian, the electric starter and crossover company based in Plymouth, Michigan, has apparently gone from nothing to being something only in 2019. Today, the company announced a new investment from T. Rowe Price, Amazon, Ford, BlackRock Inc. and others worth $ 1.3 billion.

Rivian may not have a production car yet, but in 2019, Rivian became a contender.

Harley Davidson launches the first EV motorcycle, The LiveWire

Harley launched its first electric motorcycle in 2019 when the company tries to modernize its brand. Apparently, the bike is very fun.

Unfortunately, it seems that sales could be better.

GM promises to increase its EV game

At the beginning of the year we learned that Cadillac would become GM's main electric brand in the US. UU. (In China, Buick has been busy with electrification) as the company makes large investments in EV technology.

Part of that investment will include turning the Detroit-Hamtramck plant into an EV truck facility.

If we will see electric Hummers in the near future, we do not know. But remember that 2019 was the year that such an absurd idea began to sound feasible.

Formula E earns profits for the first time

Exciting times: A series of fully electric races is making a profit! For those who say electric cars are boring, they apparently aren't!

BMW sees a major change of leadership due to a cautious EV strategy

If I wanted to play in the car world in 2019, I had to have a solid electric vehicle strategy. Electric vehicles are the future, so if you want investors to think you are at the forefront, you must be an important player in the field of electric cars. Just look what happened to the BMW CEO. From our history:

According to AP News, Krueger is being criticized for losing BMW's leadership in luxury car sales and for not capitalizing on an early luxury EV startup.

We had the feeling that BMW was playing a bit too sure for sure:

Tesla shows the Cybertruck

Tesla showed an electric van with flat panels and no paint. The debut was a bit silly, and the appearance of the vehicle definitely requires some time to get used to, but we'll see what the production version looks like, hopefully at some point in the not too distant future.

Electric trucks arrive

Cybertruck and Rivian R1T are not the only EV trucks that will hit the market in this decade. In 2019, Ford showed prototypes of its EV F-150. And GM also announced that it is working hard in that space:

These are just some of the highlights of 2019 electric vehicles, and I didn't even get into infrastructure improvements, which have been significant among all the new charging stations that Electrify America and Europe Ionity have installed.

Just looking at this list should make it clear that a shift towards electric vehicles and away from ICEs is in progress.

. (tagsToTranslate) electric cars (t) evs (t) tesla (t) rivian (t) harley devidson (t) ford (t) gm (t) Jalopnik