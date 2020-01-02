A pre-hurricane climate change analysis gets major revision after the storm

Loading...

Expand / Ocean temperatures between 20 and 30 ° C before Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina. (The dashed white line shows the threshold of temperatures warm enough to withstand a hurricane, around 28 ° C).

It was the first scientific attempt of this kind: to assess the impact of climate change on a hurricane before the storm hit the ground. And the results (which we covered at that time) were remarkable, suggesting that Hurricane Florence of 2018 would shed 50 percent more rain and cover an additional 80 kilometers (50 miles) due to a warmer world.

The increase in rainfall would hardly be a surprise. The results of many previous tropical cyclones have found that a warmer atmosphere, which retains more humidity, is expected to increase the total storm rainfall. But 50 percent would be exceptional, since previous studies had dropped somewhere between 6 and 38 percent, depending on the storm.

The scientists could not explain why they obtained that high number at that time, considering that they only had a few days to run the model forecast simulations and go out the door. With the benefit of time, scientists have published an evaluation of their innovative effort. Unfortunately, it shows that mistakes were made.

The initial work was based on 10 simulations of each of the two versions of the world: the actual conditions at that time and a counterfactual world with the warming trend eliminated (in this case, removing 0.75 ° C from the surface temperatures of the ocean in the area). The difference between these "real" and "counterfactual" runs was the influence attributed to climate change, and the differences between the 10 runs provided some error bars.

To review this, the researchers repeated the experiment but with 100 simulations for each scenario. Collections of repeated simulations, called "sets," are made by varying some of the uncertain parameters in the model. The more combinations of parameters you have, the more you will complete the range of possible results. This reaffirms the error bars and ensures that part of what the model predicts is not lost.

Once this was done, the researchers were able to compare the forecast scenarios of the model with what really happened when Hurricane Florence threw torrential rains in the Carolinas in September 2018. The "real" forecast simulations did their job, coinciding with the timing. and the location of the landfall. The precipitation forecast was also good, with a total average maximum rainfall of 85.3 centimeters (33.6 inches), compared to the 82.3 centimeters (32.9 inches) measured in the real world.

However, the researchers discovered a problem with the way their "counterfactual" simulations had originally been established. An error caused its planned cooling of 0.75 ° C of ocean surface temperatures to grow an additional 1-3 1-3 C of the Carolinas. That created a much greater contrast with today's world, and it turned out to be the reason why the numbers they released in 2018 seemed so extreme.

After correcting that error, its 100 "counterfactual" simulations show a much smaller influence of climate change. Instead of something like 50 percent of the rain being the result of a warmer world, the models show approximately five percent (and that is ± 5). And instead of a storm that is 80 kilometers wider due to climate change, it was approximately nine kilometers (± 6) wider.

Obviously "Oops!" apart, there is one more thing that researchers learned from this analysis. To test the impact of running only 10 simulations instead of 100, the numbers ran in many random sets of 10. While the averages obviously tend to be similar, the error bars in a set of 10 are much wider.

The 95 percent confidence range in storm size due to climate change using all simulations is 3.1 to 15.3 kilometers, for example. That range when 10 simulations are used grows to -8.6 kilometers to 28.5 kilometers (that is, some would predict that the storm would actually be smaller). So, at least in this case, not having enough time to run more simulations means that you will get stuck with unpleasantly large error bars.

The researchers point out that each situation is a bit different, and it is not as simple as saying that x simulations are required. You can take more examples to develop a recommended approach for these ultra-fast assessments.

They also put a somewhat surprisingly happy face on their results. The researchers write:

We demonstrate that an attribution analysis planned using a conditional attribution framework allows credible communication based on sound scientific reasoning. The expansion after the event of the size and analysis of the set showed that it was reasonable, although with some quantitative modification of the best estimates and the opportunity to evaluate more rigorously the importance of the analysis.

After all, the big mistake here was avoidable, although more likely in the hurry. And although the error bars would be large, the method can at least say something interesting. If there is enough courage to get a less reliable answer faster is another question.

Science Advances, 2020. DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaw9253 (About DOI).