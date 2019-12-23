A police incident closes the Mary Hill ring road in Port Coquitlam (BC)

Loading...

Published on December 23, 2019

The Mary Hill bypass in Port Coquitlam was closed for several hours on Sunday evening due to a police operation.

According to Drive BC, closings between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road were in effect after 7 p.m. Drive BC advised commuters to find an alternative route.

Coquitlam RCMP could not be reached immediately for a comment.

However, the Global 1 chopper recorded a video of a person who was given CPR on the pedestrian bypass. Witnesses told Global News that there was a strong local police presence, along with other forces.

BC Emergency Health Services said it sent two ambulances to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. Nobody was taken to the hospital.

The closings are valid shortly before 10 p.m.

