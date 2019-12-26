A police department delivered toys to more than 100 children.

Loading...

Christmas joy was in the air today when the Manchester Police Department delivered toys and gifts to more than 100 children. Yashira Hernández watched with a smile on her face how her two children received some gifts this morning. "It really means a lot because sometimes we are struggling a little and it's really nice that they can come and help us out," said Hernandez. The event was coordinated by the Blue Angels Foundation. It is estimated that 1,000 toys were delivered to needy families throughout the city. "That's what it's about; it's the best feeling in the world," said Manchester retired police officer Bernie Hallums. Usually, it's Santa delivering gifts at Christmas, but today they were officers dressed in uniforms that they returned during a time of the year that can be difficult for some people. "Thank you very much for the Blue Angels Foundation, who thought of us and chose us. as a family to help during the holidays, "said Elizabeth Vázquez of Manchester.

