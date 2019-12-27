A person in critical condition after barricade, fire in Victoria: Police – BC

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 26, 2019 at 8:19 pm

VICTORIA – British Columbia police watchdog investigated after a person was hospitalized after a fire in Victoria.

The police said in a statement that officials responded to reports from an armed person on Christmas Eve that caused an incident in a multi-unit apartment building in the city center.

Murder officers investigate Christmas Island's death on Vancouver Island



They say the person barricaded themselves in the suite and a tactical emergency team was called.

While the team was on duty, officials said they saw smoke coming out of the suite and called the fire department.

Police say the fire department put the fire out while tactical officers were deployed and the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Victoria police have reported that the Independent Investigations Office, which is investigating all incidents where police activity or inaction could have resulted in harm or death, has been notified and is investigating what happened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

