SAN ANTONIO – It has been a pretty soccer season for the Utah soccer team.

The Utes were so close to reaching the University football playoffs, if it weren't for a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game.

They were so close to getting to the Rose Bowl, if it wasn't for a defeat in Oregon against the state of Arizona at the end of November.

Of course, it is possible that Pac-12 has not received a position in the CFB, but I think the league would have put a team in the Playoffs had it not been for the results mentioned above.

Did you see Oklahoma's defense in that semifinal the other night? The Sooners were by no means a better team than Oregon or Utah.

Instead, the Utes are here in the city of Alamo, where they have been hiding since Christmas night, working every day preparing for the celebration of New Year's Eve. They are preparing for the University of Texas, one of the all-time blue blood programs of college football, which only has to travel by bus to San Antone from Austin, such as going from Logan to Salt Lake for a game.

It may seem like a big setback for the Utes to play in the Alamo Bowl after being so close to a place in the playoffs or an appearance in the Rose Bowl, a couple of opportunities that don't come up very often.

But Tuesday night's game is still the biggest bowl in which the Utes will have played since joining the Pac-12 eight years ago. And it can be a bigger game than his most recent game in Santa Clara three weeks ago. That's right, bigger than the game that could have taken them to the playoffs.

Stay with us here.

If the Utes had entered the playoffs, they would probably have lost to LSU. Most people would have expected them to lose and after seeing the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, I don't think the Utes would have had much chance against Joe Burrow and Co.

While I don't think Ute's defense had given up 63 points and I think the Utes would have been closer to 35 points to the Tigers, their season would have ended three days after Christmas and all they could say was that they reached the final Soccer four.

Now the Utes still have great things to play, including a final ranking in the top 10, a 12-win season and a continuation of the best bowl record in the country.

The Utes and coach Kyle Whittingham take bow games seriously, a big reason why Utah has by far the best bowling record of any school in the country: a winning percentage of 77.3 of all time, while Whittingham leads all coaches with his 11-2 mark and 84.2 winning percentage.

"That is something we have talked about, the reasons for winning the game, not only because of the history we have, but for being in the top 10, winning our 12th game … sending our seniors the right way" Whittingham said at the official press conference on Monday at the Alamodome.

"There are countless reasons to win the game, it's not that you need anything more than being a competitor, but those are the carrots, of which we have talked." That would mean a lot to our program, the end result, to finish in the top 10. That is definitely something at the forefront of our boys' minds. "

If the Utes lose this week, this wonderful season will not have been at all. Of course, Ute's coaches and players could still talk about their great 11-3 season and all the big wins and big margins of victory and high rankings, etc., etc.

But two losses to end the season? After where were they at the end of November?

Given what happened last year in San Diego when the Utes were outscored 28-0 in the second half (third quarter actually) in a loss to Northwestern, the Utes should go out this year.

Texas is certainly better than its 7-5 record indicates, including a loss close to LSU in its ledger, but if the Utes lose to the Longhorns, it will be a long offseason and the 2019 season will end in the scrap heap . Another "good" season for Utah football.

The Utes need to win and finish 12-2. That's where they would have ended with a victory over Oregon and a loss to LSU. Only then will they recover some of their dignity by having passed a name program in a great bowl game and will take a serious boost in the next season when they can try again.