"A new morning": Christina Koch sets the women's record for the longest space flight – National

Christina Koch has been on a space mission longer than any other astronaut before her.

NASA said on Saturday that Koch had surpassed the previous record for a single space flight. The agency described the milestone as a new day and a new dawn.

"Congratulations, Christina, on the way to new heights," tweeted NASA.

It is a new day. It is a new dawn.

Today @Astro_Christina sets a record for a woman's longest single space flight, surpassing the record of 288 days set by @AstroPeggy. #CongratsChristina on reaching new heights! https://t.co/tJSKp9JwbB pic.twitter.com/ZIEPIsZ5SV

– NASA (@NASA) December 28, 2019

The previous record of 288 days was set by Peggy Whitson, the former commander of the International Space Station (ISS).

"I'm very happy for you," said Whitson in a video that congratulated Koch and was shot in a weightless facility.

"And we all know that gravity is shit."

NEW ENTRY! NASA astronaut @Astro_Christina now has a place in the record books for a woman's longest single space flight, ahead of former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson's 288-day record. @AstroPeggy returned to zero gravity and said #CongratsChristina. pic.twitter.com/Z7XWNCeDhi

– Intl. Space station (@Space_Station) December 28, 2019

Koch is on her first space flight. According to NASA, she will work on the ISS for a total of 328 days in a row. Among other things, it participates in the research and maintenance of stations, according to NASA.

She also took part in the historic spacewalk with astronaut Jessica Meir in the fall.

According to a biography on the NASA website, Koch is an electrical engineer who was selected as a U.S. astronaut in 2013. She completed her training two years later.

The record for the longest space flight by an American astronaut is held by 340 days from Scott Kelly.

The world record is 15 months, set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut on board the former Mir space station, according to the Associated Press.

The Canadian record for the longest space flight is 204 days and was set this year by David Saint-Jacques.

– With files from Associated Press

