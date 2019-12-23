A Navy veteran explores a hidden side of the park that he helped build

Loading...

It was the kind of Disney World Tour that few have ever seen. The less pretty stuff. The bolts, the wires, the control panels – the lower abdomen from Epcot.

Ninety-four-year-old Stephen Nemeth looked up when a flashlight fell on the pipes in the American Adventure Pavilion – pipes he would help install. His eyes widened as he thought of the past.

The Kissimmee man recently went on a special private Disney World tour to look behind the scenes of what he helped build for the park's 1982 opening. The tour was Disney's benevolent gesture to Nemeth, a U.S. Navy veteran in World War II, for his contributions to the history of Disney World and America.

"We're here for you today," said Doug DeBaere, an engineer at Epcot, quietly to Nemeth as he led the veteran and his two grown children through the park.

"All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you," said Nemeth.

In 1982, Epcot was one of the largest construction projects in the world. The then 57-year-old Nemeth, a plumber from Fort Lauderdale, was one of the thousands of workers called to build a city.

"The best job I've ever had," said Nemeth.

Nemeth helped install the oil lines to run the animatronics, like a rooster in the country pavilion. He climbed high to the earth of the spaceship and was unaffected by heights because he knew real fears when he protected merchant ships from German submarines on the rough ocean during the war.

His biggest problem when working on Epcot's legendary globe was that there was no bathroom for construction workers. He was in a hurry, said Nemeth, laughing at the memory. After his shift, he called his daughter Donna Nemeth to tell stories about his day. Disney wanted everything to be perfect. If not, the workers revised it again, he said.

Sometimes it took working days and nights to prepare the park for its unveiling. He once worked 127 hours in a week because his replacement never showed up. However, Nemeth didn't mind. He knew he was part of something special.

Construction workers and their families visited the park in September 1982, a few weeks before the official debut on October 1, 1982. These eight months in Epcot were good times for Nemeth, who had experienced a tragedy in his life. His father died when he was 12 and when he was 16 Nemeth left school to work and support his family. Shortly after his 18th birthday, he joined the US Navy.

"He still talks today about how much it means to him," said his daughter, who works at Disney as a project assistant in facility asset management.

The tour stops included a small control room in the Earth spaceship, in which the sounds of the woolly mammoth being hunted roared from the other side of the wall. It also ran behind the screen of the American Adventure Show, where a frozen George Washington animatronic was waiting for his turn.

On the way there the memories were great for Nemeth, who will be 95 years old in February.

He remembered a fountain he had installed that no longer existed and was replaced by concession seating. Gone was the universe of energy that Nemeth helped build when the space for one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world was rebuilt. Even so, Disney kept some of the animatronic chickens in a backstage area that reminded Nemeth of a rooster that he had connected the oil lines to the power supply.

"There it is, man!" Said Nemeth. "They're pretty sharp. They look like real ones."

The private tour ended after three hours. Nemeth now suspected that he had bragging rights with the American Legion over everything he had seen. Disney had awarded him a badge of honor on Wednesday because he was previously employed by Buena Vista Construction Co.

There was one last surprise. About 20 workers gathered in the marina to give Nemeth one last gift: a small maintenance boat baptized in his honor and a tribute to the U.S. Navy. The Epcot crew working in the lagoon rides on "Seamen First Class Stephen A. Nemeth, United States Navy".

For most of the day, Nemeth had cracked jokes and teasingly asked how much the tour had cost. Now he was speechless when his name was helped on board.

"He's awesome," his daughter said quietly, watching.

© 2019 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Florida) – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

(tagsToTranslate) the largest generation (t) us. Navy (t) World War II (t) Disney World (t) Disney (t) Epcot Center