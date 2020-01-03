"A more dangerous world": the death of the Iranian general triggers the global alarm

Loading...

PARIS – World powers warned on Friday that the US air strike responsible for killing Iran's top general made the world more dangerous and that the escalation could burn the entire Middle East. Some US allies UU. They suggested that Iran shared the blame in provoking the attack.

The death of General Qassem Soleimani and his associates caused immediate shouts of revenge by Tehran and a chorus of calls from other countries to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States. While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on world capitals to defend the attack, diplomats rushed to chart a path to follow.

"We must avoid a new escalation that burns the entire region," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He said he told Pompeo that the attack had not "made it easier to reduce tensions." But Maas also said the assault "followed a series of dangerous Iranian provocations."

The White House justified the killings with a tweet alleging that Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." The 62-year-old man led the elite Quds Force of Iran, which carries out the country's foreign campaigns. . Iranian state television reported that 10 people died in the air raid near Baghdad airport.

"I should have taken it out many years ago!" Tweeted the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Oil prices rose when investors worried about stability in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Iran's main rival in the region, urged moderation and called on the international community "to guarantee the stability of such a vital region for the whole world."

Social networks were flooded with alarm. Twitter users morbidly transformed the "World War II" into the most important trend term in the world.

"We are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous," French Deputy Foreign Minister Amelie de Montchalin told RTL radio.

Russia characterized the murders as "loaded with serious consequences." Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Trump ordered the attack with an eye on his re-election campaign.

"The US army acted on the orders of US politicians. Everyone should remember and understand that American politicians have their interests, considering that this year is an election year," Zakharova said in a television interview.

His electoral opponents characterized Trump as reckless. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the president "threw a dynamite cartridge into a tinder box."

China described itself as "very concerned" and urged all parties "especially the United States, to remain calm and restrained and avoid further escalation of tensions."

The allies of the United States, Britain, Germany and Canada suggested that Iran had some responsibility in the confrontation.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer described the attack as "a reaction to a whole series of military provocations." He noted the attacks on oil tankers and a Saudi oil facility, among other events.

"We are at a dangerous climbing point," he said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his government "has always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian force of Quds."

After Soleimani's death, "we urge all parties to decrease," he said. "The additional conflict is not of our interest."

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said "Soleimani's aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect in the region and beyond."

There were warnings that the murder could delay efforts to end the remains of the Islamic State group.

A senior European Union official, Charles Michel, said "the risk is a widespread outbreak of violence throughout the region and the rise of dark forces of terrorism that thrive in times of religious and nationalist tensions."

Italy also warned that rising tensions "run the risk of being a fertile ground for terrorism and violent extremism." But Italian right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini praised Trump for eliminating "one of the most dangerous and ruthless men in the world, an Islamic terrorist, an enemy." of the West, of Israel, of rights and freedoms. "

Trump also won the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "for acting quickly, forcefully and decisively."

In his calls to explain the attack on world leaders, Pompeo said the United States is committed to reducing tensions that have skyrocketed since the Iran-backed militia killed a US contractor and the United States responded with attacks against the militia. That triggered violent pro-Iran protests in front of the US embassy in Baghdad, which in turn set the stage for the murder of Soleimani.

"Doing nothing in this region shows weakness. It emboldens Iran," Pompeo said. "We do not seek war with Iran, but at the same time we will not wait and see the Iranians escalate."

In the Middle East, the attack caused waves of fury and fears of something worse to come.

The most powerful Shiite religious leader in Iraq, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said in a speech during Friday prayers that the country should prepare for "very difficult times."

In Iran, a hardline advisor to the country's supreme leader who led the prayers in Tehran compared US troops in Iraq with "insidious beasts" and said they should be swept from the region.

"I tell Americans, especially Trump, that we will take revenge for their daylight becoming a night darkness," said the cleric, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami.

Gregory Katz in London, Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin, Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Matthew Lee in Washington, Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem, Rob Gillies in Toronto and Aya Batrawy in Dubai contributed to this report.