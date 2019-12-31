A massive wind turbine in New York City crashes into a car

Loading...

A newly installed wind turbine crashed in a neighborhood in New York City, causing a chain reaction on Monday. When the turbine in the Bronx partially collapsed, it crashed into an adjacent three-sided illuminated billboard, causing it to break and collapse as well. falling to the street and to the cars below. The images of the scene taken by Tori McCauseland with The Co-op City Times show a huge post lying on a shattered car. "Fortunately we can report that there are no injuries, and everyone is safe and," said the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, to WABC, affiliate of CNN. "An investigation into how this incident occurred is under way." The wind turbine, which is more than 150 feet high, was installed in mid-December but not yet activated, according to WABC. The rubble was scattered around the mall below that houses a gas station, a pharmacy, a paint shop and other businesses. All stores were evacuated, according to the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB). "Our preliminary inspection at the scene found that a wind turbine attached to the monopole structure became unstable, causing the collapse of a part of the monopole structure." Abigail Kunitz, the agency's deputy press secretary and publisher of publications, told CNN: "DOB issued two Class 1 violations to the property owner for not maintaining both the monopole structure and the adjacent sign, and also issued a work order. complete and complete vacating the building, affecting the three commercial businesses. " Wind in the area reached 15-20 mph, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman. It was so intense that he broke the umbrella of state senator Jamaal Bailey when he addressed journalists on the scene. "This wind is very serious," Bailey told The Co-op City Times on the scene. "But, again, a wind turbine should not be knocked down by the wind."

