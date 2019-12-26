A marine veteran gave his life to rescue tenants from a burning apartment building

Loading...

Survivors of a fatal fire in Las Vegas attribute a Marine Corps veteran the rescue of their lives at their own expense.

As the Las Vegas Review Journal reported for the first time, the Sunday fire in the Alpine Motel Apartments killed six people, although the number of victims might have been much higher without the heroic intervention of Don Bennett, a 63-year-old Marine Corps veteran who worked as a caretaker in the city center.

According to the review journal, Bennett ran through smoke-filled corridors, pounding on the tenants' doors and shouting "Fire, fire, fire!" and urged her to get out of the blazing building when he and another resident tried to open the door to the back stairwell of the building.

"Don tried to get people out of this back door and he couldn't open them," Floyd Günther, a resident of the apartments, told the review journal. "The back door to the apartment complex was locked, locked. Couldn't get out."

Another resident, Anthony Meadows Jr., told the review journal that he and his girlfriend would likely have died in the fire if Bennett hadn't been there.

In a telephone interview with the review journal, Bennett's family reported that the marine veteran was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in 1956 and joined the corps after high school, where he served in Okinawa.

Bennett reportedly has three grown children – a son and two daughters – and "was a very devoted father," said his brother Charles.

From his siblings, Charles added: "There are heroes among us."

Subsequent investigation of the scene revealed that three people died inside the building and three people outside.

According to the Associated Press, 13 other people were injured, some of which resulted from jumping out of the windows to escape the flame.

The fire appears to have emanated from an oven on the first floor of the building that was used to heat the home, reports the Associated Press. City officials are investigating claims that the fire alarms in the building did not alert residents to the danger.

"Hopefully justice will be done because there seem to be many disagreements in this facility," said City Councilor Cedric Crear.