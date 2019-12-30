A marijuana dispensary opens in the border city Nevada-Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The first recreational marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Monday in a northeastern border city of Nevada known for its casinos, but Utah residents who consider making the 90-minute trip to West Wendover will have to be careful with the place where they use the pot if they go.

Nevada laws prohibit the use of marijuana in public or hotel rooms, and US laws. UU. They prohibit people from taking it across state borders to Utah, where only medical marijuana is legal. The new clinic in West Wendover, Nevada, called Deep Roots Harvest, imagines that Utah residents will receive many businesses that expect Utah's new medical marijuana program to be implemented next year, said Christine Stenquist, director and founder of the group of defense Together for Responsible. Use and education about cannabis, or TRUCE.

She said she is already receiving requests for shared trips to West Wendover, which is about 125 miles west of Salt Lake City, making it the nearest marijuana dispensary for people living in northern Utah. Previously, people traveled almost twice as far to the cities of Colorado or southern Nevada, he said.

Warn people to be careful and not answer any questions until they have a lawyer if they are stopped on the roads. Utah law allows the use of medical marijuana in certain forms with a doctor's permission note, but there is turbidity until the state issues patient cards and opens dispensaries. It is expected to happen in spring 2020.

"We are in an almost legal state right now," Stenquist said. “They need to be wise. This is federally illegal. "

Utah Highway Patrol agents know that the dispensary opened, but the agency has not organized additional patrols or checkpoints and does not plan to arrest people who have a doctor's note and marijuana oils, tablets or other forms of Legal drugs under state law, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street But will remain alert to disabled drivers returning from West Wendover on Interstate 80, he said, and the law prohibits smoking marijuana.

"It is definitely on our radar. We were worried. It is a harmful substance that is now available recreationally," Street said. "We are concerned that people go there and consume it and try to take it home without letting the effects disappear."

West Wendover officials are excited to add a new draw to the city other than casinos, but they want their neighbors in Utah to be careful, said Mayor Daniel Corona.

"They really need to think about it before they come," Corona said. "You would have to go to someone's house (to use it), that's your only option."

After weighing the pros and cons, the West Wendover City Council voted to approve a facility in November 2018. That sets the city of 5,000 residents to get a 3% tax boost on all purchases in the city. installation, said Corona. He said they have no estimates on how much they will get.

Nevada voters approved recreational marijuana in 2016 and state medical pot dispensaries reported nearly $ 640 million in total sales for the fiscal year ending June 30. The state raised a little over $ 99 million in medical and recreational sales taxes and another $ 9.9 million in licenses and application fees during that time.