A man suspected of assault Agg; allegedly pursued the pursuit, struck a police car

(Archive photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police confirm that a call from a stolen vehicle report led to one person being prosecuted and arrested on several recommended charges.

A list of the Natrona County Detention Center provided by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office identifies Michael Odom as having been booked into the detention center just before 8 p.m. on December 26, 2019. The list indicates that Odom has been recommended for charges like aggravated assault, driving while Under the influence, interference in a police officer, attempted evasion, Larceny, Grand Larceny, auto burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Casper’s police department, which has been identified as the arrest agency, has released few details regarding the arrest. But confirmed that Odom had been arrested after an indefinite length and speed chase with officers.

Sergeant Joey Wilhelm, an investigator with the Casper Police Service, said the case involved aspects of burglary and that a stolen vehicle was involved.

More information is expected to be published later.

All persons named or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted by a court. Fees are subject to change as a result of official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney's office.