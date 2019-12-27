A man died after the gunfire on Christmas Day 2 in northwest Calgary – Calgary

Loading...

Published on December 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm

A man is dead after a shootout in the Montgomery area of ​​Calgary on Thursday evening.

The authorities said that a call would be made at around 9:00 p.m. Two people reportedly shot at each other on 16th Avenue Northwest and Home Road.

A man was examined by paramedics on the 4700 block on 16th Avenue Northwest and, according to Calgary EMS, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman said paramedics had not brought patients to the hospital.

The police are still looking for the other person to be involved in the shootout.

Officials say drivers should expect road closures in the region if the police investigate.

