A look at what the old Redblacks did in 2019

We talked a lot about the talent that R-Nation saw coming out the door last season.

Some outings were voluntary, some were expected and others complemented the surprises.

With the free agency 2020 coming soon, let's take a look at how these old Redblacks performed in 2019.

* Statistics include regular season and playoff performance

OL SirVincent Rogers

2018 statistics: 19 games started.

Statistics 2019: 0 games started.

After signing an agreement that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, Rogers spent the entire 2019 season in the injured pool after tearing his left triceps in the preseason.

RB William Powell

2018 Statistics: 288 runs for 1,542 yards and six touchdowns. 42 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Statistics 2019: 223 races for 1141 yards and 12 touchdowns. 40 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Powell's production in terms of footage was essentially the same, but he found the end zone twice as often on the field with Saskatchewan, despite sharing with a plethora of others, including Marcus Thigpen, Bryan Bennett and Kyran Moore.

REC Diontae Spencer:

2018 statistics: 90 receptions for 1079 yards and nine touchdowns. 128 returns for 1,707 yards and a touchdown.

Statistics 2019: six receptions for 32 yards. 41 returns for 644 yards.

After two very productive seasons with the Redblacks, Spencer made the leap to the NFL. First in Pittsburgh, where he spent the entire off season and training camp, before joining the Denver Broncos after being knocked out by the Steelers in late August. Although he did not play a role in the offense, Spencer was appointed a Pro Bowl alternate as a return specialist.

REC Greg Ellingson

2018 statistics: 103 catches for 1,288 yards and 6 touchdowns.

2019 Statistics: 101 catches for 1,368 yards and five touchdowns.

Typical season by high Ellingson standards. The confident catcher turned out to be Edmonton's # 1 target for the duration of the 2019 campaign. Probably helped that he already had strong (and already existing) chemistry with the guy who told him threw the ball.

QB Trevor Harris

Statistics 2018: made 70% of his passes (480 out of 685) for 5771 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Statistics 2019: completed 73% of his passes (408 out of 558) for 4,767 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2019 Harris missed five games due to injuries. When he was on the field, just like he did in Ottawa, he led an attack that racked up early attempts but struggled in the red zone.

His playoff performances were also strangely similar. With the Redblacks and Eskimos, Harris set playoff records in the CFL one week, but failed to keep up with those historic performances with a victory the following week.

DL Andrew Marshall:

2018 statistics: 18 games played, a defensive tackle, 13 special team tackles.

Statistics 2019: 0 games played.

Like several other players on this list, Marshall signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last February. Like Rogers, he never played for them, passing 2019 on the Edmonton injured list following an injury at training camp.

FROM A.C. Leonard:

2018 statistics: 50 tackles, six bags.

2019 statistics: 46 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced escapees.

The first season of Leonard playing in Jason Shivers' defensive system has led to career highs in all areas. Totals very different from those of Leonard aligned with Noel Thorpe as defensive coordinator in Ottawa.

LB Kyries Hebert:

2018 statistics: 66 tackles, two bags and a forced fumble.

Statistics 2019: none.

If his social media posts were any indication, Hebert seemed physically able to play football in 2019. Yet he did not sign for the duration of the season and at 39, we probably saw the last veteran of the 12-year-old CFL.

DB Rico Murray:

2018 statistics: 68 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble.

2019 statistics: 59 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown.

More impressive than any other individual statistic is the fact that for the third consecutive year, Murray's team has made an appearance in the Gray Cup. Unfortunately for the city of Hamilton, his last trip resulted in another loss.

DB and LB Chris Ackie:

2018 statistics: 89 tackles, two interceptions, a bag, a forced fumble and a touchdown.

2019 statistics: 45 tackles.

A 2018 trade deadline agreement that sent the second round from Ottawa to Montreal brought Ackie to the nation's capital for the team's Gray Cup race. Ackie never became a full-time starter with the Redblacks, instead of being used in a rotational role by defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe.

In 2019, after exhausting the possibilities of the NFL, Ackie returned to the CFL and signed with the Alouettes on July 8.