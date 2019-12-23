A Look At Australian Forest Fires Canadian Firefighters Help Combat – National

Loading...

Dozens of Canadian firefighters will be spending the Christmas season in Australia fighting deadly forest fires.

Fifty-one Canadians are currently in New South Wales, where there are around 60 wildfires that still need to be contained. Another 17 will travel there on December 30th.

More than 200 flames are burning in four states of the country.

More than three million hectares of land have been burned in the country in recent months, killing nine and destroying nearly 1,000 homes.

About 850 of these homes were in New South Wales, which was paralyzed by a seven-day emergency last week due to the fires.

The forest fires come from a record heat in the country – over 41 degrees Celsius – and a long-lasting drought in the east of the country, which has led to low-scale conditions.

2:27

Australia firefighters fight wall of flames in New South Wales

Here's a look at the fires and the damage that remains:

An aerial view of fire retardant lines during a flight over Kurrajong Heights with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (invisible) during a tour of bush-hit regions of the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, December. 21, 2019.

Wolter Peeters on Reuters

In this image from the video, two people are looking at the devastating smoke on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia.

Australian Broadcast Corporation via AP

Helicopters throw water on brush fire as they approach houses on the outskirts of Bargo on December 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

David Gray / Getty Images

The sky is full of smoke and ash on December 21, 2019 in Shoalhaven Heads, NSW, Australia.

Cassie Spencer / Getty Images

A house and a car that were damaged by the catastrophic bush fires on Saturday in the village of Balmoral in the southern highlands, 120 km southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 23, 2019.

Mick Tsikas / AAP on Reuters

An aerial view shows a brush fire in the Adelaide Hills near Adelaide, Australia December 20, 2019 in this picture from social media.

Jackie Wood on Reuters

Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are taking part in the property protection of some homes on the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the fire at Green Wattle Creek threatens a number of communities in southwestern Sydney, Australia on December 19, 2019 ,

Dean Lewins / AAP on Reuters

Police block the Old Hume Highway when a fire spreads across the road near the city of Tahmoor while the fire at Green Wattle Creek threatens a number of communities in southwest Sydney, Australia, on December 19, 2019.

Dean Lewins / AAP on Reuters

00:34

Rescued kangaroo from Australia eats water from glass

Conditions for animals

The fires also damage the country's wildlife and especially threatened species with rare habitats. The fires in New South Wales, for example, essentially wiped out the main habitat for the long-nosed Potoroo, according to Science magazine.

The Australian Prime Minister defends his government's climate policy as a conflagration



Animal protection areas and rescue organizations are now examining whether they should try to evacuate endangered areas or whether they take the risk of protecting the animals.

Some regional koala and fruit bat populations were destroyed, while kangaroos, koalas and echidnas sought shelter in urban areas.

Six koalas sit indoors in Cudlee Creek, Australia December 20, 2019 in this picture from social media.

Adam Mudge on Reuters

Kangaroos gather at a residence law as bushfires spread across social media in Berrara Beach, Australia on December 21, 2019 in this picture.

Linda Robinson / Reuters

In New South Wales, an environmental group had estimated that more than 2,000 koalas were killed when a third of their habitat was burned.

A video posted by firefighters in South Australia on Facebook showed a fireman giving water to a thirsty Koala Sunday.

The video shows the firefighter feeding water to the thirsty koala in Australia



A kangaroo was also seen cooling off in the garden pool in a bushfire-stricken region of Australia. Although kangaroos are not known for their swimming skills, they search for water in intense heat, though usually in the wild.

4:35

Firenado threatens property in Australia as firefighters fight nearly 100 flames

Aid from Canada

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center said that a contingent of 21 employees from various agencies left Canada on December 3 for a 38-day mission in New South Wales.

On December 19, a second group of 30 Canadians were sent to the fire zone for a 38-day mission, and another 17 left the zone on December 30 for about a month.

In this picture taken from the video, a sign offers thanks and Merry Christmas in a destroyed residential area by devastating fire on December 23, 2019 in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia.

Australian Broadcast Corporation via AP

Crews from Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Yukon, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. support you in a variety of tasks, including leadership, aviation, planning, logistics and operations.

Canadian aid is a first for Australia, but Australian firefighters have campaigned for Canada four times since 2015.

– With files from Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

