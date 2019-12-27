A list of cuts and program changes that the Doug Ford government has reversed

Loading...

TORONTO – The Prime Minister of Ontario, Doug Ford, and his government of progressive conservatives have withdrawn a number of commitments since winning the provincial election last year.

Here is a list of some of the decisions they have made:

Hamilton LRT: The progressive conservatives promised to fund the local transportation project during the elections, but in December the transportation minister announced that it would no longer do so, citing rising cost estimates.

legal aid: The 2019 budget reduced Legal Aid Ontario funds this year by $ 133 million, or 30 percent, and planned further cuts of $ 31 million over the next two years. Eight months later, the government announced plans to lift these future cuts.

E-learning and class sizes: The government angered teachers in March when it announced that the average number of high school classes would increase from 22 to 28 and that students would need to complete four online courses to graduate. As part of difficult negotiations with the education unions, the Education Minister has offered to reset this class size goal to 25 and has announced that students will now have to complete two online courses to graduate instead.

Upload subway: During the 2018 election, Ford promised to upload the Toronto subway system to take advantage of the province's financial and planning opportunities to speed up transportation infrastructure. The province has now announced that it will not take control of the subway system in return for the city's support for the province's transit plan.

Transitional allowance for children: The government planned to discontinue the benefit on November 1, but has decided to continue it as the province reviews its social welfare programs. The benefit provides low income families up to $ 230 per month who do not receive any other child benefit.

Financing of the children's aid society: The government's spending estimate for this fiscal year resulted in a $ 28 million reduction in childcare funding, but has decided to maintain the same funding model as the previous year.

autism: In February, the government announced a revision of the Ontario Autism Program. It was set up to clarify a massive waiting list for services, but would have provided families with a relatively small amount of money based on their income rather than their child's needs. It would also have effectively cut off thousands of children currently in government-funded therapy. After a loud and sustained outcry, the government announced a reversal, saying it would return to the drawing board with a needs-based program and would double the current budget.

health service: Mayors across the province teamed up to tackle retroactive cuts in public health funding, and the government eventually gave way. The cuts, in the form of a new cost-sharing agreement, will largely be made in 2020, but the mid-year cuts that would have been effective after municipalities had already exceeded their budgets have been canceled.

childcare: Municipalities still have to pay 20 percent of the cost of creating new childcare places that the province had previously fully funded, as announced with the cuts in public health. However, the government has somewhat withdrawn other elements of the childcare allowance cut, postponing some to 2021 and others to 2022.

French university: As part of the government's efforts to balance the books, it announced last fall that it would cancel plans for a French-speaking university. The move sparked an outcry among Franco Ontarians and prompted a member of the Progressive Conservatives to resign. In September, Ontario and the federal government announced that they had signed an agreement to fund a French-speaking university.

Events: Ford revoked two general agent appointments in London and New York City. It was reported that one person was related to Ford's chief of staff at the time, Dean French, and it was found that the other was playing lacrosse with his son.

green belt: Ontario announced in January that it would not progress with a controversial element of the bill that could have opened the province's protected green belt for development.

cabinet size: When Doug Ford came to power, he reduced the size of the cabinet from 29 to 21 under former Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne. In a cabinet mix this summer, he added several new portfolios, increasing the size to 28.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

