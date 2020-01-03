A-League may drop VAR offside calls after international critics

Loading...

The A-League will change the way video assistant referees judge offside calls if the International Football Association Board finds Hawk-Eye technology too pedantic or slow to make decisions.

The use of Hawk-Eye technology in England was criticized during the week by IFAB, the game-rule body, who suggested that offside calls should not be made by the VAR for offenses that are not visible to the naked eye.

Hawk-Ire: Kosta Barbarouses of Sydney FC had this goal denied for offside.

The English Premier League season has been riddled with incidents of denied goals for the slightest offside line violations, in some cases where a player is offside by a few millimeters. IFAB Secretary General Lukas Brud said such decisions are against the laws of the game, suggesting that attacking teams have the benefit of the doubt in ball situations and that VAR is only used for clear and obvious mistakes.

"It remains clear and obvious – it's an important principle. There shouldn't be much time to find something marginal," Brud told The Press Association this week. "If something is not clear at first glance, then it is not obvious and it should not be taken into consideration. Looking at a camera angle is one thing but looking at 15, trying to find something thing that was potentially not even there – it was not the idea of ​​the VAR principle. It must be clear and obvious. "