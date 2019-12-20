A kidnapped kid from a Chicago hospital 55 years ago was located in Michigan

Loading...

When a woman who pretended to be a nurse in the maternity ward snatched a newborn from her mother's arms more than 55 years ago, the case made headlines across the country and led to a massive search for FBI agents and police. The mystery seemed solved two years later, when the police found an abandoned child that appeared to be the missing child and returned it to the parents, who raised it as their own. But 47 years after he arrived home, DNA tests showed that it was not related. Now, recent media reports say that a man who lives in rural Michigan may be the son of Chester and Dora Fronczak, who was kidnapped on April 26, 1964 in Chicago. hospital. An FBI statement issued this week confirmed that the investigation is still open and agents are still looking for clues. But the statement failed to confirm the reports, first by the KLAS television station in Las Vegas and then by WGN-TV in Chicago. The stations did not name the man or say where he lived in Michigan, and did not give details on how he was identified. as the kidnapped child, even if DNA tests played an important role. "We can tell you that adult Paul Fronczak lives in Michigan and has been informed of his true identity," said a December 12 report on KLAS. A report this week, which said he had spoken to the man. The man, who asked not to be identified, realized several months ago of the evidence pointing to him and was trying to accept the revelations, WGN reported. In 1966, a boy was found abandoned in New Jersey, and law enforcement officials said at the time that he had the ears in the form of a kidnapped baby in Chicago. The Fronczaks believed that he was their long lost son. "That's my baby. It's Paul," said the mother, said at the time. But in another cruel turn for the family, genetic tests that were not available in the 1960s revealed in 2013 that it wasn't him. If recent reports are accurate, questions would quickly arise as to whether the people who raised the man knew he had been kidnapped or were involved in the kidnapping. It is not clear if someone could be subject to criminal charges. Messages left Thursday in a phone number for a Dora Fronczak in the suburbs of Chicago were not returned. The messages for a Paul Fronczak in Nevada were also not returned. "I would like to know who I am, my birthday, how old I am. But more importantly: Is the real baby alive and still out there," said Paul Fronczak in 2014, according to WGN. A DNA test that showed that he was not the missing child, the news station also reported. After the DNA test indicated that the person she thought was her son was not him, Dora Fronczak still seemed persecuted for the kidnapping and for the prospect of experiencing the anguish again. ”We went through this once, and certainly not we want to go through this again, "he said in a 2013 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. worst nightmare. The kidnapper took his mother's baby, telling him that the newborn should be returned to the nursery for an exam. That was the last time Dora Fronczak saw the boy. The white-clad woman never returned. Fronczak, who was 28, had a son who died only the previous year, her husband told reporters at the time. The kidnapper fled the hospital with the baby in his arms and wrapped in a receiving blanket. police said, citing witnesses. Then he got into a taxi to the southwest side of Chicago. A week later, the FBI distributed an artistic version of the suspect, whom the newspapers called "the mysterious woman." Witnesses described her as about 40 years old, standing 5 feet 4 with a reddish complexion and black and gray hair. At least one nurse who had a similarity was arrested and then released after an hour of interrogation. More than 200 police officers, some with The drawing and a photo of the baby, went from door to door in neighborhoods near where the taxi could have left the kidnapper. The postmaster general even enlisted 175,000 mailmen across the country to help, asking them to report anything suspicious, including someone on their route who suddenly had an unexplained baby. The kidnapped boy's father, who worked as a machinist, told reporters that his wife was so distressed that she had been sedated. Chester Fronczak also made an appeal to the kidnapper to return the baby and, if he did not immediately, at least to take care of the child. At the father's request, newspapers even published a recipe for a baby formula, with instructions to feed the newborn in 3-ounce portions every four hours. When the baby was kidnapped, police said the type of blood and the shape of the ear were the only clues yes, because the child had no spots or birthmarks. About 10,000 babies were examined and tested in 1966 to see if they could be the child.

AP Photo

