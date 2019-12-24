A guide for beginners to overcome the sadness of winter and meet the call of the mountain

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – For many people, winter is not the most wonderful time of the year. Maybe there is a little less encouragement in your step, or you feel downright depressed during the long, cold and dark months.

The first snow makes me shiver. On rainy days I complain. Although I am grateful for the water my dry surroundings desperately need, my own selfish prayer is that the winter weather does not last long.

Shorter days and cold weather can be difficult to cope with. Going to the mountains for a few hours can elevate your spirit. Simply read any shirt at the Salt Lake City airport to confirm.

I don't like being trapped inside. The mountains beckon at every step. What should I do in winter, sit at home and turn my thumbs for months? John Muir quotes slapped each shirt, bag and greeting card. It's been 20 degrees outside, John, are you really going to take that call?

While you may be tempted to crawl into bed and follow the groundhog path, it may have a mental cost to remain locked. In other words, there is a lot of research that supports the benefits of spending time in nature. Last year, a study analyzed more than 290 million people in 20 countries. The researchers found that time out reduces the risk of many diseases and health problems, including type 2 diabetes, stress and high blood pressure. It also helped people sleep better at night.

Another study found that spending only two hours a week in nature led to better "health and well-being."

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects 6% of people in the United States, and another 14% suffer from winter sadness. Also, many of us feel a bit deflated.

Going outside can help you cope with the situation and, as I was pleased to discover, winter does not prevent Utahns from doing exactly that. And not. I am not only talking about skiers (not everyone can use expensive equipment). With snowshoes, micro nails or just a good pair of boots, it turns out that much of the mountain terrain can remain open, even for an amateur hiker like me.

With a little foresight and research, you can reap the mental and physical benefits of going abroad. This is how I started, and how you can do it too.

Get the equipment

Walking in winter is much more comfortable and safe if you get the right clothes and shoes.

As someone who used to walk with sandals or even barefoot, getting the right snow gear felt discouraging. Entering a REI makes me feel like a beggar in a store full of expensive things that I don't know how to use. Fortunately, in Salt Lake City, I discovered the thirty-something guys who sold their sweeeeet equipment on KSL.com. They bought things. I used it two or three times. Now they are ready to sell it for $ 20.

Recently I found myself on a snowy path. The silence, the bright white light that was reflected on the ground and the patches of green moss that clung to the leafless birches made me breathe deeply. I let it out slowly, and I felt happy and grateful to be exactly where I was.

Slowly but surely, I gathered what I needed. It also helps monitor sales. You can always go to one of those extravagant outdoor stores, ask for help and then wait until the discounts arrive.

I haven't tried snowshoes yet, but you can go to your local REI or a good sports shop to rent them.

Dress in layers and try to adhere to wool and polyester fabrics instead of cotton: cotton does not absorb water well and can make you feel cold or even prone to hypothermia. You will sweat while walking uphill, but you will want a hat, gloves and warm clothes for the moment you stop for lunch or enjoy the scenery.

For winter hiking clothes, I am a big fan of Goodwill or other thrift stores. Again, it takes patience and a little cleaning to find outdoor clothing in good condition at a decent price. The inconvenience is worth it given the serenity and low blood pressure that you will get from your outdoor adventure.

In addition, wool socks. Your mother was right to keep your feet dry and warm.

Social network groups and map applications

When starting as a winter hiker, the first thing to consider is safety.

As a transplant to the Wasatch Front, I didn't know the first thing about hiking in the area, much less in the snow. Through a little research (i.e., typing in a search bar) I found half a dozen groups on Facebook full of people with excellent advice on places to walk in the summer and winter months. People share their most recent walks, and you can have a good idea of ​​what the conditions are like on a particular trail.

Sofia Jeremias feels that the mountains call her, even when they are covered with snow.

Sofia Jeremias, Deseret News

Gaia GPS and AllTrails, GPS applications aimed at hikers, also allow users to write reviews. I try to stick to the trails with reviews on the last day or two to know in general what conditions to expect. In addition, it is good to have one of these applications to navigate the real trails. I have been told that you should also carry a physical map and a compass, in case cold temperatures drain your phone's battery.

When starting, it is better to follow trails that have already been heavily traveled. In Utah, there is no shortage of these.

Take care

You should bring a first aid kit, food supplies and other items you need in case you get stuck in the icy desert. This is not just for country walks. Walking in the snow, even on shorter trails, requires additional surveillance.

Always bring lots of water. Just because it's cold doesn't mean you don't need to stay hydrated! (Again, listen to your mother's advice).

There are many lists that you can find online, and you can check social media groups to see what other hikers suggest. REI has a list of 10 essential elements.

You can find classes to take or groups through Facebook or Meetup to go out on your first winter outdoor adventure. In general, the resounding advice is to take it easy and start small. Do not go directly to the most extreme and remote paths of civilization.

