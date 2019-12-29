A game of inches, and the 49ers win it – The Reporter

Loading...

SEATTLE – It's not a patio.

Not a foot

A few centimeters, if that.

That was all that separated the 49ers and the Seahawks on Sunday. That is the margin by which San Francisco won the NFC West.

If 49ers linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner didn't find Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister at the exact moment they did, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson handed the ball half a second before If Hollister was really the meter and a half that the Seahawks list him in, the result would have been dramatically different. This would be a different column.

He would complain about how the 49ers, despite all the positive things they did on Sunday, could not kill Wilson, his sack man. It would be a column that called head coach Kyle Shanahan for making questionable decisions at the end of the game, the kind of time trial options that cannot be eliminated by outstanding offensive game calls. It would be a column that indicated that the 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl went from being possible to implausible.

But Hollister finished a few centimeters below the end zone in a fourth attempt attempt with nine seconds remaining in the last quarter.

The 26-21 victory of the 49ers was a nail bite of the highest order, a classic, even if it defied all conventional wisdom.

The 49ers should have shot Seattle, even in the Pacific Northwest.

There was only one thing that the Seahawks did better than the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco ran the ball better. They played better defense, even though they vanished at the end of the game. The 49ers were more creative and made those moves better too. They had better players on both scrimmage lines and also a better skill position for players away from the fray.

It should be noted that Seattle was playing Marshawn Lynch, a man who had not played in the NFL in more than a year and it seemed that, in fact, he had left the couch as a runner. He had a touchdown, but it looked like he was running on quicksand.

And at halftime, the 49ers had almost three times the yards of the Seahawks. With less than six minutes to play in the game, they had a lead of two points and 12 points.

But Seattle had the best quarterback on Sunday, a quarterback who converted eight consecutive third in the second half using little more than his wit and agility. And the 49ers were wrong. They felt too comfortable with how easy it had been to move the ball and prevent the Seahawks from doing the same.

The lights blinked. They challenged the Boogeyman to go out in the second half

And when he did, they could hardly stop him.

Here is the other madness: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played well. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 285 yards on Sunday and was outstanding in response to the first two scores of the Seahawks game.

But Wilson's powers – his ineffable ability to put an entire team, no matter how exhausted the talent, on his back – was almost too strong; The 49ers few mistakes too inconvenient.

And it all culminated in a final showdown: Seattle faced a quarter and goal from the 5-yard line with 12 seconds remaining.

The pass play, which was considered a four-yard catch, made both teams hold touchdowns. Seattle thought Hollister had crossed the plane. The 49ers thought they had forced a loose ball and that Jimmie Ward had taken it 100 yards to the opposite end zone, where 49ers general manager John Lynch, who ran to the field from the bench, received it.

It was chaos, and neither side was right.

But the 49ers had every reason to celebrate.

Because of a few inches, if that is so.

The victory means that San Francisco is the NFC West champion for the first time in six years and will have to play only two postseason games, both at home, to reach the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Seattle will have to do what no West Coast team has done before: win three away games to get to the big game.

A few inches, if that is, is all that separates joy, hope and a probable, albeit delayed, end of a season.

Everything was at stake, and everything was reduced to the slightest margin.

And if that does not constitute a great game, if that does not constitute a great rivalry, I do not know what it does.