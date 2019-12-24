A fire breaks out at the West Edmonton Hotel – Edmonton

Loading...

About 20 firefighters responded at the Jasper Hotel in West Edmonton on Monday evening after smoke was reported from the second floor of the building, according to a spokesman for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

They said the crews arrived at the crime scene at 153 Street and Stony Plain Road about four minutes after the call arrived at 9:20 p.m.

"One person jumped off the second floor – that person was fine without an injury assessment," a press release said. "A separate person was rescued from the building by EFRS and is currently being rated by EMS."

According to the EFRS, people in the hotel had already started to leave the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control at 9.45 p.m., but the crews stayed at the scene to extinguish hot spots.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

