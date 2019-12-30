A fire breaks out at the Edson Honda dealership west of Edmonton – Edmonton

Loading...

For the second time in less than a month, a car dealership in a city west of Edmonton caught fire.

According to the city of Edson, firefighters from Edson and Yellowhead County were called on to set fire to the Edson Honda dealership at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

The Edson Honda dealership caught fire on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta.

From 7:30 a.m., three fire engines, an air force and an ambulance for a total of 22 firefighters as well as command vehicles, a support unit, emergency services and RCMP were on site.

The city urged drivers to avoid the Edson Honda area, if possible, and to stay in the north lane of 4th Avenue and slow down as the crews were actively working in the area.

On 2nd Avenue, drivers were also asked to be careful because the water created icy conditions.

@GlobalEdmonton last month was Chrysler. Today Honda is on fire at Edson AB when I wanted to work here. Bin 4: Bin pic.twitter.com/Eifv9IBC5e

– frenchy (@ Frenchy3111) December 30, 2019

This latest fire comes three weeks after the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealer was destroyed in the same city. The entire office and exhibition area and around 60 percent of the machine area were destroyed.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealers west of Edmonton

The extent of the fire on Monday is not yet known.

Edson is located approximately 180 kilometers west of Edmonton.

