A few suggestions for good intentions for the new year

In 2015 I asked if you had technical intentions for the new year and made a few suggestions:

Make the transition to a paperless life

Provide a digital clearance

Commit to Inbox Zero

Protect your digital life in the right way

Treat yourself to new toys

All of these are still relevant today, but I thought I would make some new suggestions this year …

Go on app and notification diet

I did this myself last year, and it's one of the best things I've done to ensure that my technology meets my needs rather than the other way around. Especially when it comes to rationing reports.

I have followed a 'when in doubt, switch notifications' approach. For example, no Twitter notifications. I usually use it for work when I'm behind my Mac with TweetDeck in front of me, so there's no reason for warnings on my phone. No podcast warnings – there is always something to listen to when I'm in the mood, I don't need to be notified when new episodes land. No dark sky – I look at it again if it interests me. Even if I sell things, eBay is not necessary. I just need to know when it is sold, no live updates of bids. And so on.

I also disabled badges for most apps. Especially those annoyed me anyway. I have held them for a few things, such as Facebook (which is my only weakness in the social network), but I have disabled them for the vast majority of apps that have been left on my phone.

The result of all this? My phone feels like a quieter part of my world. It is not constantly flashy warnings. I don't have a long stream of notifications to scroll through the lock screen when I take it out of my pocket. I don't have a lot of apps with those little red dots that are all very demanding. It feels like it is what it should be now: a device that is there to serve me, rather than the other way around.

Give some old technology as a gift

I suspect that most of us have somewhat older devices that we will never use again. Make 2020 the year in which you use it well.

There is probably a friend or family member who will appreciate it. Maybe there is a youth club or other charity that welcomes a gadget that you never use? Or just bring things to your local charity shop.

A cleanup of old gadgets removes some clutter in your life and brings some pleasure to someone else.

Be a better online citizen

We all did it: argue with someone online. It starts as a simple disagreement and then gradually descends into insults or just meaningless back and forth. Make 2020 the year in which you decide not to have foolish arguments. If someone annoys you online, just block them.

Also be responsible when sharing links. Especially with political issues, fact-check before placement. And if you see incorrect information online, simply place a link to an authoritative source of the correct information. We can all play a role in combating fake news, whether unintentionally or intentionally.

Take better care of your safety

If you reuse passwords between sites, 2020 must be the year in which you change them. If 2FA is available for one of the services you use and you are not yet using it, enable it (preferably not the SMS option). If you sign up for something on public WiFi, use a VPN. Do not delay with security updates, install them when prompted or at the end of the day.

Give yourself a project

This does not have to be technology related, but most projects today are likely to include technology in a certain way. Learn a new skill. Teach someone a skill. Make something. Create an app. Write a book.

Find something that will fascinate and inspire you this year and give you satisfaction when you have completed it.

Finally, set yourself a health goal

The latter is also not directly technically related, but tech can be a big help. Whether it is about losing weight, exercising more, eating healthier, spending less time sitting down or sleeping more, set a specific goal for yourself and then use Activity, Health and other apps to track your progress.

Is one of these attractive to you? Or have you already made your own good intentions for the new year? Please share in the responses.

xkcd cartoon used under license.

