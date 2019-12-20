A Facebook group that helps animals, owners during California wildfires – The Reporter

Loading...

RED BLUFF – After Justin Jones, a cowboy from Red Bluff, helped an elderly couple whose horse trailer had a flat tire on the side of the road, he decided to create a Facebook group dedicated to helping people with animals. Two weeks later, the deadly and destructive Carr Fire hit the nearby counties of Shasta and Trinity, forcing people to leave their homes. Not everyone was able to take their animals with them.

A year and a half later, Cowboy 911 has become a lifesaver for thousands of animals, using the power of social networks to help connect volunteers with those who need help during emergencies. The group has grown to more than 30,000 members on Facebook, became a non-profit organization and received much recognition. It now has chapters in three counties: Tehama, Shasta and Pleasure, and will have 10 more chapters after the beginning of the year, once other volunteers complete their training, which includes tips for evacuating animals.

"People have sent us cash from Vietnam," Jones said during an interview at the Facebook offices in San Francisco. (The group used the money to spend cards for volunteers.) He and co-founder Jill Pierre, who owns a restaurant with a lot of experience in horses and animals, were in the Bay Area recently to share what they learned about using networks Social media during emergencies in a disaster response forum organized by Facebook, Google, Airbnb and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Cowboy 911, where people generally post that they need help to evacuate animals or have trailers and space for such animals, it has become so well known that some people, who may have been evacuated due to forest fires, simply give volunteers the keys to their homes, said Pierre.

"They ask us to look for their pets," Jones said. "They tell us to look under the bed because their cats liked to hide under the bed."

But "there was no bed" because the houses had caught fire, Pierre added, although as volunteers, residents are not allowed to tell the fate of their homes.

They also collect animal remains. Pierre cried while explaining that when they find no remains, "they take out food and water and create a shelter" in case the animals come back.

The help the group has provided also makes others cry.

"They are amazing," said Beverly Eissler-Krammer of Red Bluff, drowning in remembering how the Cowboy 911 volunteers brought his cousin's horse after Camp Fire. Her cousin Sarah Kester, who lived in Paradise, had to flee the house she shared with her mother Joye Kester and her daughter Anabel, who was 8 years old at the time. They had no way of transporting their 10-year-old horse, Kiche.

"As soon as I heard they opened the door (to let the horse out so it wouldn't get stuck when the fire approached), I approached the Cowboy 911," said Eissler-Krammer. A couple of weeks later, after she and her cousin had searched everywhere online and offline for Kiche, they found her. But they didn't have a trailer, so he asked the Cowboy 911 for help. Volunteers brought Kiche to her.

"It was covered in ashes," said Eissler-Krammer. "I was very thin, looked stressed and scared." Kiche remains with Eissler-Krammer to this day, and is much better, thanks to the Cowboy 911 volunteers Jamie Means and Vernon Lawrence.

"They didn't want any refund or anything," he said. "They were amazing. They are a great network of wonderful people. "

But the group is not universally loved. He has had to deal with rules and restrictions that vary by county. Jones said they have to learn to work within the system and train other volunteers to respect each jurisdiction. They have seen chaos, power struggles and, in some cases, have encountered resistance because some officials believe that volunteers stand in the way.

John Madigan, a professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, has worked with Cowboy 911 and is trying to help officials understand the value of such groups.

"They have something that the government doesn't have: trucks and trailers and knowledge," he said. "Move horses, cattle, do things, that's what farmers do."

Madigan recalled having been with a couple of Cowboy 911 volunteers during Camp Fire in Butte County last year. They found a horse that had jumped from a pasture while trying to flee the fire. The horse had been impaled on a fence post, he said. The volunteers took the animal to a safe place and to a facility where his chest wound could be treated.

Despite all the stressful and heartbreaking moments and difficult situations, there is also the "high you get when you help people," said Pierre.

"This would never have been possible without Facebook," Jones added., saying they could not help so many people without the immediacy and reach that Facebook provides.

Cowboy 911 is one among several Facebook groups that have succeeded in using the social network to promote a cause and become a non-profit organization. Others include Military Mama Network, I Be Black Girl, which supports black women and girls, and SmashSMARD, which creates awareness and money for research on spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress.