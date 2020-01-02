A dramatic video shows a car falling off the cliff along Highway 1 – The Reporter

Loading...

An amazing new video recorded by a passing motorist seems to show the moment when a car fell off a cliff on Monday along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOV37bTf-JE [/ embed]

CLICK HERE if you have trouble watching the video on a mobile device

The footage, published by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, shows a full-speed dark SUV along the shoulder before leaving the cliff without seeming to slow down. The car is momentarily in the air before disappearing from the frame.

The witness, the driver of the car heading south with the dashboard camera, reported seeing the SUV fly from the cliff around 11 a.m. on Monday.

CalFire, the California Highway Patrol, the San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office joined in the search for the car and driver in waters up to 40 feet deep near the base from the cliff Rescuers found tire tracks on the cliff and auto parts in the water, but it was not clear if the parts were related to Monday's accident.

Until Wednesday afternoon, rescuers had not found the vehicle or any occupant.

Rescue workers had to suspend search efforts on Monday due to a high surf warning, and they could not resume until Wednesday afternoon, said Bert Diaz, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.

"The conditions are too dangerous for them to continue a search," he said Wednesday, "and that is expected today and also in the next two days."

Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident. There seems to be only one witness: the person who filmed the video on the board, Diaz said. But that clip doesn't reveal why the car went over the edge.

"All it shows is the vehicle spinning down the cliff," Diaz said. "It doesn't exist before and, therefore, at this time, we don't have any information."

The video site is located on a bend one mile south of the Devil's Tunnels.