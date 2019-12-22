A collision northeast of Edmonton – Edmonton killed two people and injured five

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019

Updated December 22, 2019

Two people were killed and five others injured after two vehicles collided northeast of Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Redwater RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 28 between Range Roads 223 and 224.

The driver and front passenger of one of the vehicles were killed. Three teenagers in the back seat and two people in the other vehicle were injured.

RCMP had no update on the extent of their injuries.

According to the RCMP, it is assumed that the road condition was a factor in the collision.

