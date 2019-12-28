Loading...

I have seen some 2CV here and there, but I had never seen the delivery van in the wild until last weekend, when I found one that weaves through the canyon roads of the Santa Monica Mountains. I had to catch up with the driver to ask him some questions like "How did you get to the mountain without horsepower?" And "Are you sure it's a good idea?"

2CV is the abbreviation for deux chevaux-vapeur, which essentially translates into "two taxable horsepower." To be clear, the car never had two horsepower; when he first came out in 1948 he had nine. Deux Chevaux was the vehicle tax classification based on an equation that France used to determine the amount of taxes due on the record. The tax was originally a function of engine diameter, stroke, RPM and number of cylinders. The first 2CVs had a 375cc flat twin-cylinder engine that resulted in a low tax, and the car itself was about half the cost of an average American car at that time because it was the most basic and basic car possible.

Citroen only sold a few thousand 2CV in North America. However, I am still surprised how strange it is to see one here, since the company sold around five million of them worldwide with a production that spanned six decades from the late 1940s to 1990. Around 1.2 million they were the van variant, known as the Fourgonnette. The truck has the same specifications, except it had a larger rear section made of corrugated sheet. Earlier versions had lower gear to help pull any additional cargo, and the front passenger seat was removable in case additional space was needed.

This fourgonnette was led by a Frenchman whom we will call "Rafael" because that is his name. His 2CV was restored by the previous owner after having brought it from Belgium, where it had been a postal van.

"You can still see the yellow paint in some places," he told me.

"Ruby" adds a dog strength Photo: Matt Brown

This was from 1971 and had the largest engine sold in a 2CV, a whopping 602 cubic centimeters of displacement. Therefore, I did not have nine horsepower, I was 29, who mainly answered my first question. I was parked in front of several motorcycles, and I am sure that each of those motorcycles had more power than this car.

"It will go to 70 if it is flat, but it has to be flat," he said, "if you see a hill it is better that you stay in the accelerator all the way." I think it will be 70 because the last time I saw a 2CV in nature driving on the interstate, which is not a place where you expect to see a decades-old French car with a small engine.

This time, it was on Mulholland Highway, a road famous for people who dig cannons at high speeds in powerful vehicles with exhaust gases. The 2CV is not the worst vehicle on a winding mountain road; The soft suspension and narrow tires make it very easy to roll.

Still, it's not what you expect to see here. While we were talking, a Porsche 911 parade broke out, highlighting the improbability of this small French van on these canyon roads and emphasizing one of my favorite things about car culture: the more it seems that a car does not fit somewhere, how much more wonderful is to see it there.

