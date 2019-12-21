A child from Utah County reprimanded by a teacher says he is still grateful for 2 parents

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A child from Utah speaks after being reprimanded by a substitute teacher for saying he was grateful to have been adopted by his two parents, one of whom is a professional "Dancing with the Stars" dancer.

Daniel van Amstel, 11, told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that he got angry when the teacher started insulting his family.

"Because it's not, it's not right, nice to insult other families, even if you don't like them." If you have nothing good to say, don't say it, "Daniel said.

The unidentified woman began to lecture the class about her opinion that homosexuality is wrong after Daniel answered a question about what the students were grateful for during a lesson prior to Thanksgiving on November 21 in an elementary school in Cedar Hills, Utah County.

The teacher was escorted out of the classroom after other students left the room to look for the principal, and then were dismissed from the staff company that had a contract with the Alpine School District.

A classmate identified as Demi said everyone in the room felt uncomfortable and Daniel seemed scared, so she went to the principal's office when the teacher refused to stop.

"I was a little scared to go there, but after that I knew I was doing the right thing," he said.

Father Louis van Amstel, who appeared in "Dancing with the Stars," said the boy felt compelled to remain silent during the teacher's tirade because his adoption outside the foster home had not yet been finalized. After five foster families and a failed adoption, the boy did not want to risk losing the parents he had lived with for six months, he said.

The adoption of Louis and Josh van Amstel became definitive on Thursday.

"I am grateful for my dad and my dad, my family, my dogs and everyone I live with now," Daniel said.

Louis van Amstel said he doesn't know who the teacher is, but that he loved having lunch with her to dispel misperceptions.

Daniel is not ready for that. "I don't like her. If I ever saw her again, she would probably have a heart attack," he said. "It doesn't matter what family you have. It just matters if you love them or not. And yes, I love them."