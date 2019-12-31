A chaotic mix of snow, rain and wind welcomes the new year in most of Atlantic Canada

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 31, 2019 at 10:53 am

A mix of snow, rain, and strong winds is expected across Atlantic Canada when the region rings in the new year.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick. Throughout the province, with the exception of the southeast and the Fundy coast, between 15 and 30 centimeters of snow are expected.

Snow is also expected in most parts of Nova Scotia, with smaller amounts in the southwest and 10 to 15 centimeters in the northeast and in Cape Breton before the rain changes in the evening.

In Halifax and in the west of the province, up to 20 millimeters of rain, ice pellets and wind speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour or more are expected.

Forecasters warn that the chaotic mix could affect New Year's Eve in the northern and eastern parts of the province.

Strong winds also await you on Prince Edward Island until Wednesday, while 10 to 15 centimeters of snow are expected in most areas of Newfoundland on New Year's Day.

The weather caused Marine Atlantic to postpone the crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney until Wednesday morning.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 31, 2019.

