A 86-year-old hockey fan has the best reaction to discover that he will watch his favorite team play

A few days before Christmas, Rachel Tomac, 86, received the best gift: tickets to watch her favorite hockey team play. The Pittsburgh Penguins are his favorite team, and Sidney Crosby is his favorite player. Although Crosby missed the game due to an injury, he still didn't think he was going to see the penguins play against the Canucks in Vancouver on December 21. Click on the video player above to see her sweet reaction to discover that her family would take her to the game that night! The video, which was posted on Twitter by his grandson, Braydon Tomac, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. "The power of sport is really something incredible," Braydon said in a message to WTAE.

