The San Antonio Spurs have been consistently good for so long that it feels like being a fool to predict their death. Even last season, when a record from 11 to 14 in December indicated trouble, the Spurs recovered to hit the playoffs and put a seven-game scare on Denver in the first round. Because of this, it is difficult to predict the fate of this current San Antonio iteration. Although the Spurs are 12-17, they are tied in the loss column for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

San Antonio has been an average team for most of the season, but the Spurs are still trying to pull out of a series of eight losses that included losses to the Grizzlies and Wizards. Their defense has improved in the past few weeks, but it looks like they are top midfielders at both ends of the floor. With that in mind, here's what San Antonio should want for this holiday season.

# 1: Abolish the three-point line

With each season, it gets stranger that Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, one of the earliest supporters of the third turn, refuse to include the three-pointer as a significant feature in their offensive system. For the second year in a row, the Spurs are the last in the league in the three-point shooting frequency (27.5 percent of all shots) and they lead the NBA in extensive midfield jumpers outside of 14 feet (22.5 percent). If you consider that they shoot 44 percent on midrange and 36 percent on three points, they leave many points on the board with this shot distribution.

San Antonio got away with this archaic shot profile last season because they shot the lights from all over the place. After their percentages normalize, they can no longer stand a breach of the league average. The Spurs seem to appreciate the stylistic diversity and give their players the opportunity to focus on what they are good at. Your offensive will, however, lag behind the best teams in the league, unless the NBA moves the field again and each shot scores two points again.

# 2: A commercial lawyer for DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan has become a symbol of everything that affects the spores. He has an offensive throwback game based on isolation rather than ball movements, and he doesn't get to the edge or the free-throw line often enough to be efficient. DeRozan has made 302 of his non-garbage time shots mid season this season, compared to 135 on the edge and 18 beyond the bow. His presence on the floor expresses color for his teammates and it's not like he offers world-class defense to make up for it.

The best thing that would happen to the Spurs would be if another team actively courted DeRozan, which would free up minutes for Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV. The Spurs could use a player with a small forward size to improve their defense. You could also use a willing shooter to clear the ground for LaMarcus Aldridge and clear the alley for Murray and the other young guards.

In a different offensive environment, another coach could emphasize DeRozan's best tendencies, as Dwane Casey did in Toronto. After all, DeRozan is a popular teammate and gets on well with Popovich, but the fit wasn't as good as possible last year.

# 3: A crowded playoff picture from the Western Conference

The only thing stopping this season from being a disaster for the Spurs (aside from defeating the Rockets in the protest game) is that the Western Conference playoff picture is wide open, so despite its five, San Antonio Games the bottom line in the correct mix is ​​.500. It is hard to imagine how the Spurs will fill up, so they will continue to push the playoffs, even if it makes more sense to sell their veterans at close of trade. As a result, they need Portland, Phoenix, Minnesota and Sacramento to keep fighting and leave an opening for San Antonio in the eighth seed. The Spurs have played in 22 consecutive seasons, and the best gift they can get this Christmas is to continue this sign of excellence.

