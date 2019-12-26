A 14-minute Juice WRLD freestyle from early 2019 was shared

Loading...

When Juice WRLD passed away recently, he left behind at least some material that had not yet been published. A collaboration with Migos could appear on the group's next album, and he hadn't heard a freestyle yet: he recorded a Fire In The Booth session for Beats 1 Radio from Apple Music in February and now it has been shared.

The 14-minute video begins with the message: “This was recorded in LA in February 2019. With the sad death of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with his fans. We believe that Fire in the Booth by Juice WRLD was one of the best freestyles ever. "

Charlie Sloth wrote when he shared the freestyle: “This is a very special Fire In The Booth and it's now on YouTube !! RIP juice !!! The biggest freestyler I have ever met !!! "

Juice WRLD fans certainly wouldn't mind new music from the late rapper, since they've been eating up his previously released material since his death: both albums, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race For Love, returned to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart , Meanwhile, he is still being charged by Yellowcard, who believe that "Lucid Dreams" has too many similarities to one of their own songs.

Check out the freestyle above.

,